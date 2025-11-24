Gifts With Charisma

1 of 17
Mercury glass acorn ornaments, Dear Neighbor, $28 set of 32
2 of 17
Kiara Pelissier Glass Knot ornament, Alma’s Gallery, $50
3 of 17
Juliska Devon Willow Stag vase, Creme de la Creme, $250-$295
4 of 17
Michael Aram catchall trinket tray, Biggs Ltd., $65 and $130
5 of 17
Michael Aram hydrangea catchall trinket tray, Biggs Ltd., $65 and $130
6 of 17
Williamsburg and Harney & Sons Pomegranate Garden tea, brand.colonialwilliamsburg.org, $15.50
7 of 17
Labrador bottle opener, Hampton House, $35
8 of 17
Sarah Rowland “Aunt Jane” limited edition 36-inch square scarf, henryandeve.com, $175
9 of 17
Colorful backgammon set, MoMA Design Store, store.moma.org, $115
10 of 17
Sheila Bridges Picnic teapot, wedgwood.com, $340
11 of 17
Sheila Bridges Picnic teacup and saucer, wedgwood.com, $125
12 of 17
Handwoven Senegalese basket, Elegba Folklore Society, $60
13 of 17
Dusen Dusen raspberry bolster pillow cover and insert, Odd Bird, $84
14 of 17
Prism Double Old Fashion glasses, Fraîche, $38 each
15 of 17
Tinted glass carafe with stackable glass, VMFA Shop, $45
16 of 17
Heller Asti ice bucket, Odd Bird, $49
17 of 17
Vintage 1940s yellow Bavarian perfume bottle, Geraldine Duskin Design, chairish.com, $175