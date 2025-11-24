Gifts With Charisma

Charming finds for everyone on your list

FOB_TheGoods_DearNeighborAcorns_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Mercury glass acorn ornaments, Dear Neighbor, $28 set of 32

FOB_TheGoods_AlmasGlassOrnament_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Kiara Pelissier Glass Knot ornament, Alma’s Gallery, $50

FOB_TheGoods_Cremedelacremestagvase_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Juliska Devon Willow Stag vase, Creme de la Creme, $250-$295

FOB_TheGoods_MichaelAramMarbleTray_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Michael Aram catchall trinket tray, Biggs Ltd., $65 and $130

FOB_TheGoods_MichaelAramGoldTray_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Michael Aram hydrangea catchall trinket tray, Biggs Ltd., $65 and $130

FOB_TheGoods_WilliamsburgTea_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Williamsburg and Harney & Sons Pomegranate Garden tea, brand.colonialwilliamsburg.org, $15.50

FOB_TheGoods_HamptonHouseBottleOpener_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Labrador bottle opener, Hampton House, $35

FOB_TheGoods_SarahRowlandScarf_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Sarah Rowland “Aunt Jane” limited edition 36-inch square scarf, henryandeve.com, $175

FOB_TheGoods_MOMABackgammon_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Colorful backgammon set, MoMA Design Store, store.moma.org, $115

FOB_TheGoods_WedgewoodTeapot_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Sheila Bridges Picnic teapot, wedgwood.com, $340

FOB_TheGoods_WedgewoodTeacup_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Sheila Bridges Picnic teacup and saucer, wedgwood.com, $125

FOB_TheGoods_ElegbaBasket_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Handwoven Senegalese basket, Elegba Folklore Society, $60

FOB_TheGoods_OddBirdDusenDusenPillow_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Dusen Dusen raspberry bolster pillow cover and insert, Odd Bird, $84

FOB_TheGoods_FraicheGlasses_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Prism Double Old Fashion glasses, Fraîche, $38 each

FOB_TheGoods_VMFATumblerandGlass_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Tinted glass carafe with stackable glass, VMFA Shop, $45

FOB_TheGoods_OddBirdIceBucket_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Heller Asti ice bucket, Odd Bird, $49

FOB_TheGoods_DuskinPerfume_COURTESY_hp1125.jpg

Vintage 1940s yellow Bavarian perfume bottle, Geraldine Duskin Design, chairish.com, $175