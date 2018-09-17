Geo-magic

Sculpt graphic arrangements with clean, modern lines. Add lively dimension to your space with fresh patterns, bold colors and metallic finishes.

by

The Inspiration: Geo-magic  

In Three Words: Geometric, dramatic, vibrant      

Note: What’s b(old) is new again with a nod to mod. Simple shapes form new identities by playing with scale and repetition of pattern.

×

1 of 10

the-goods-geometrics-opener.jpg

“Hemisphere Geode” chandelier in bronze, Arhaus, $399; “Butterfly Circles Modern Geometry” plush wool rug, Shades of Light, $351 for 3-by-5-foot size

×

2 of 10

departments_thegoods_4Y7A1256300dpi_hp0918.jpg

“Qbert” wood art by Start Small Decor, Knot Too Shabby, $100

×

3 of 10

departments_thegoods_Diamond-60inch-Round-Dining-table_hp0918.jpg

“Diamond” dining table shown with 60-inch round top by Trica, LaDiff, starts at $1,979

×

4 of 10

departments_thegoods_4Y7A1264300dpi_hp0918.jpg

“Waterjet Alcamo” tiles by MIR Mosaic, Best Tile, $92.25/sheet (left) and $83.25/sheet (right)

×

5 of 10

departments_thegoods_IMG_3346_hp0918.jpg

“Barkhaus Moderne” chair, Eviction, $265

×

6 of 10

departments_thegoods_Janet-Brown-Designs---Carlsbad-Embroidered-Pillow-in-blue-by-Trina-Turk_hp0918.jpg

“Carlsbad” embroidered pillow in blue by Trina Turk, Janet Brown Designs, $169

×

7 of 10

departments_thegoods_4Y7A1273300dpi_hp0918.jpg

Decorative boxes by Global Views, Ruth & Ollie, square box $59, rectangular box $68

×

8 of 10

departments_thegoods_4Y7A1288300dpi_hp0918.jpg

“CRBY-Navy” fabric, U-Fab, $34.99 per yard

×

9 of 10

departments_thegoods_4Y7A1250300dpi_hp0918.jpg

Place mat by Julian Mejia Design, Bridget Beari Home Store, $45 each or $360 for a set of eight

×

10 of 10

departments_thegoods_6102-209_main_1_hp0918.jpg

“Axiom” cabinet by Theodore Alexander, Williams & Sherrill, $4,489

Shape up! Contrast circular movements and sharp lines for unexpected twists.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

On Newsstands Now:

September-October issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift