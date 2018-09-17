The Inspiration: Geo-magic
In Three Words: Geometric, dramatic, vibrant
Note: What’s b(old) is new again with a nod to mod. Simple shapes form new identities by playing with scale and repetition of pattern.
“Hemisphere Geode” chandelier in bronze, Arhaus, $399; “Butterfly Circles Modern Geometry” plush wool rug, Shades of Light, $351 for 3-by-5-foot size
“Qbert” wood art by Start Small Decor, Knot Too Shabby, $100
“Diamond” dining table shown with 60-inch round top by Trica, LaDiff, starts at $1,979
“Waterjet Alcamo” tiles by MIR Mosaic, Best Tile, $92.25/sheet (left) and $83.25/sheet (right)
“Barkhaus Moderne” chair, Eviction, $265
“Carlsbad” embroidered pillow in blue by Trina Turk, Janet Brown Designs, $169
Decorative boxes by Global Views, Ruth & Ollie, square box $59, rectangular box $68
“CRBY-Navy” fabric, U-Fab, $34.99 per yard
Place mat by Julian Mejia Design, Bridget Beari Home Store, $45 each or $360 for a set of eight
“Axiom” cabinet by Theodore Alexander, Williams & Sherrill, $4,489
Shape up! Contrast circular movements and sharp lines for unexpected twists.