The Inspiration: Geo-magic

In Three Words: Geometric, dramatic, vibrant

Note: What’s b(old) is new again with a nod to mod. Simple shapes form new identities by playing with scale and repetition of pattern.

× 1 of 10 Expand “Hemisphere Geode” chandelier in bronze, Arhaus, $399; “Butterfly Circles Modern Geometry” plush wool rug, Shades of Light, $351 for 3-by-5-foot size × 2 of 10 Expand “Qbert” wood art by Start Small Decor, Knot Too Shabby, $100 × 3 of 10 Expand “Diamond” dining table shown with 60-inch round top by Trica, LaDiff, starts at $1,979 × 4 of 10 Expand “Waterjet Alcamo” tiles by MIR Mosaic, Best Tile, $92.25/sheet (left) and $83.25/sheet (right) × 5 of 10 Expand “Barkhaus Moderne” chair, Eviction, $265 × 6 of 10 Expand “Carlsbad” embroidered pillow in blue by Trina Turk, Janet Brown Designs, $169 × 7 of 10 Expand Decorative boxes by Global Views, Ruth & Ollie, square box $59, rectangular box $68 × 8 of 10 Expand “CRBY-Navy” fabric, U-Fab, $34.99 per yard × 9 of 10 Expand Place mat by Julian Mejia Design, Bridget Beari Home Store, $45 each or $360 for a set of eight × 10 of 10 Expand “Axiom” cabinet by Theodore Alexander, Williams & Sherrill, $4,489 Prev Next