Botanically Inclined

Anna Weatherly pink tulip pitcher, Fraîche, $665, fraichehome.com
Custom papier-mâché potted flower, Melea Markell, three sizes, $250-$450, meleamarkell.com
Priyanka Effie dining chair, Anthropologie, $648, anthropologie.com
Wildflower seed cannon, Odd Bird, $12, shopoddbird.com
Blossom green light, Umanoff Design, $125, umanoffdesign.com
Schumacher Josef Frank Citrus Garden 175760 linen fabric, U-fab Interiors, $396 per yard by special order, u-fab.com
The Quiet Botanist X Colonial Williamsburg Plant Hunter dark chocolate bar sweetened and embellished with botanicals, $17.95, thequietbotanist.com
Green chinoiserie Georgian-style acrylic tray with brass handles, Reprotique, two sizes, $365-$385, reprotiqueart.com
Matouk San Cristobal quilt in green, Fraîche, full/queen $648, fraichehome.com