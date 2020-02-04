Dye Hard

Indigo, one of the oldest dyes in history, needs no explanation. Inspired by the cold moody blues of winter, our finds pay homage to the past while looking toward the future. And what would blue be without white, its favorite companion?

by

The Inspiration: Sunrise on a snowy winter morning  

In Three Words: Traditional classics reimagined  

Note: Bohemian meets the classics in a palette of moody blues.

×

1 of 9

department_the_goods_mural_THICKET_DESIGN_hp0120.jpg

Custom mural by Thicket Design, thicketdesign.net (Photo courtesy Thicket Design)

×

2 of 9

department_the_goods_West-Elm-Marled-Throw-89_hp0120.jpg

Marled basketweave throw, West Elm, $89

×

3 of 9

department_the_goods_Moneta-Lamp-169-Shades-of-Light_hp0120.jpg

Moneta lamp, Shades of Light, $169

×

4 of 9

department_the_goods_Seletti-Hybrid-Tray-135-Bureau-of-Merchants_hp0120.jpg

Seletti Hybrid Diomira tray, Bureau of Merchants, bureauofmerchants.com, $135

×

5 of 9

department_the_goods_COCOCO-Lillington-Leather-Sofa-from-4000_hp0120.jpg

Lillington leather Chesterfield sofa, Cococo Home, cococohome.com, from $4,100

×

6 of 9

department_the_goods_Trenza-Blue-Pouf-360-Ruth-&-Ollie_hp0120.jpg

Trenza blue pouf, Ruth & Ollie, $360

×

7 of 9

department_the_goods_Enamel-Jar-338-Pair-Beckon-Home_hp0120.jpg

Enamel ginger jar, Beckon Home, $330 pair

×

8 of 9

department_the_goods_Beluga-Marine-Pillow-95-Yves-Delorme_hp0120.jpg

Beluga faux fur pillow, Yves Delorme, $95

×

9 of 9

department_the_goods_Capel-Rug-Replacement-image-9220_435f_R_hp0120.jpg

Clayton Bluebell Rug, Capel Rugs, $797 to $1,597

A classic palette with endless style

Tags

by

Connect With Us

On Newsstands Now:

January-February 2020 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift