The Inspiration: Sunrise on a snowy winter morning
In Three Words: Traditional classics reimagined
Note: Bohemian meets the classics in a palette of moody blues.
Custom mural by Thicket Design, thicketdesign.net (Photo courtesy Thicket Design)
Marled basketweave throw, West Elm, $89
Moneta lamp, Shades of Light, $169
Seletti Hybrid Diomira tray, Bureau of Merchants, bureauofmerchants.com, $135
Lillington leather Chesterfield sofa, Cococo Home, cococohome.com, from $4,100
Trenza blue pouf, Ruth & Ollie, $360
Enamel ginger jar, Beckon Home, $330 pair
Beluga faux fur pillow, Yves Delorme, $95
Clayton Bluebell Rug, Capel Rugs, $797 to $1,597
A classic palette with endless style