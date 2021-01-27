Down to Earth

After an experience like 2020, the new year finds us drawn to comfort-centered home furnishings: earthy shades of green, brown, rust and red; warm natural textures; and artisanal pieces with throwback vibes

"Sunrise" cotton tapestry, The Wild Heart Shop, thewildheartshop.com, $68 (Photo courtesy Thrive Village)

"Monday Face" earthenware mug, Momento Goods, momentogoods.com

Letterpressed recipe postcards by Colby Beck, postriderpress.com, $18 for a set of eight

"Bold Dot" olive wood bone servers, The Someday Shop, shopsomeday.com, $40

"Rose Potion" bar soap, Rosewood Clothing Co., rosewoodclothingco.com, $12

Guadalajara woven palm basket, Momento Goods, momentogoods.com, $45-60

"Bread for the People" print by Molly Reeder, mollyreeder.com, $15-40

Ostrich-trim pillow, Fraiche on the Avenues, fraichehome.net, $189

Wooden peace-sign hands, The Wild Heart Shop, thewildheartshop.com, $44

The Inspiration: Comfort with character

In Three Words: Earthy, natural, comfortable

Notes: Nostalgia for less complex times, finding sanctuary at home

