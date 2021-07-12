Curated Kitchen

× Expand Photo by Khand Tenney

Rob Bland couldn’t be happier with Accoutre’s new location at 1312 Bainbridge St. in Manchester.

The shop, which carries handcrafted items for professional and home chefs, as well as a gourmet pantry selection, originally opened in Scott’s Addition. Bland closed that location at the beginning of the pandemic, switching to an online store.

“Being an online retailer is not what I set out to do in 2017,” Bland says. “A brick-and-mortar store is special to me. I like curating the space and creating an atmosphere. With what I sell, it is important to have physical representation.”

Bland, who has curated The Goods for R•Home on occasion, discovered his new location by chance. The small but manageable interior features two walls with floor-to-ceiling windows. Products are displayed on perfectly situated shelving and tables.

A front lawn and a covered porch over the storefront have prompted Bland to think about hosting events and pop-ups in the outdoor space. “This is a special kind of place,” he says.