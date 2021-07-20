Corian in 3D

× Expand A wall crafted with Mario Romano's 3D Mountain pattern (Photo courtesy Mid Atlantic Surfaces)

“You really get the wow factor when you see the customer’s face light up and smile when they see the large 3D textured Mario Romano walls installed like a huge puzzle,” says Laurent Claude, president of Mid Atlantic Surfaces. The Oilville-based company is a national distributor and fabrication partner with Santa Monica, California, designer and architect Mario Romano. Crafted from Corian solid-surface material as an alternative to tile or stone for use in residential and commercial spaces as small as an elevator and upwards of 1,000 square feet, Mario Romano walls are available in 120 colors and 140 to 150 custom patterns.

“Most applications are done in white and multiple variations of white, because the texture comes out nicely, but we’ve done blue and red,” Claude says. Installed faster than tile, the seams are hidden in the curved or angled overall design for half or full walls, showers or backsplashes. “It's a tactile product, where the customer wants to verify what they see with their eyes by touching with their hands,” Claude says.