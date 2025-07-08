Spot On

Cordless LED lamps are making things bright

by

Avedon 11-inch accent lamp, Visual Comfort, $479

Guy lantern, LaDiff, $198 to $249

Rhys table lamp, Shades of Light, $66

Pablo Pardo Luci table lamp, LaDiff, $370

Rigby table lamp, Shades of Light, $58

Ralph Lauren Carthage desk lamp, Visual Comfort, $999

Lambay table lamp, Visual Comfort, $979

Kelly Wearstler Linden 14-inch table lamp, Visual Comfort, $529

Pablo Pardo Nivél table lamp, LaDiff, $760 to $885

Kate Spade New York Suki table lamp, Shades of Light, $199

Fatboy Bellboy table lamp, West Elm, $129