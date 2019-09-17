Cool Country Living

The Inspiration: European country style
In Three Words: Livable refined elegance
Note: Dream of cool weather ahead with a serene palette of updated pastels for the home.
Swedish Tree drapery fabric in Old Pink by Colefax and Fowler,Williams & Sherrill, $276 per yard (Photo courtesy Colefax and Fowler)
Elegante full/queen sateen flat sheet, Yves Delorme, $275
Menagerie Woodpecker Chair, Anthropologie, $898
DeGournay lamp shade, theshadeshop.com, $995
Framed intaglio, Fraîche, $95
Eucalyptus gazelle candle on gilded stand, Reprotique, $50 each
Assorted milled soaps, RVA Antiques, $2-$8
Eighteenth-century French Moustier inkpot, Kim Faison Antiques, $650
Crescent Braid trim by Scalamandre, Williams & Sherrill, price upon request
Embrace the soothing appeal of pastels.