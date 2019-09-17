Cool Country Living

Pastels, a perennial reminder of country-style interior design in the 1980s, are chic again in updated hues. Look forward to the fall season with a calming palette of decor finds, designed to intrigue the eye and delight the senses.

The Inspiration: European country style  

In Three Words: Livable refined elegance

Note: Dream of cool weather ahead with a serene palette of updated pastels for the home.

Swedish Tree drapery fabric in Old Pink by Colefax and Fowler,Williams & Sherrill, $276 per yard (Photo courtesy Colefax and Fowler)

Elegante full/queen sateen flat sheet, Yves Delorme, $275

Menagerie Woodpecker Chair, Anthropologie, $898

DeGournay lamp shade, theshadeshop.com, $995

Framed intaglio, Fraîche, $95

Eucalyptus gazelle candle on gilded stand, Reprotique, $50 each

Assorted milled soaps, RVA Antiques, $2-$8

Eighteenth-century French Moustier inkpot, Kim Faison Antiques, $650

Crescent Braid trim by Scalamandre, Williams & Sherrill, price upon request

Embrace the soothing appeal of pastels.

