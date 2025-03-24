Infatuating Florals

× 1 of 5 Expand A powder room designed by Mary Buford Guthridge papered in Ananas by Schumacher × 2 of 5 Expand Brighton Pavilion paper by Schumacher in a dining room by Ellen Kastelberg × 3 of 5 Expand A Jessica Williamson-designed dining room with Lewis & Wood’s Beech in Document Green × 4 of 5 Expand Dana McKenna specified Oasis in Berry wallpaper by McLaurin & Piercy for this foyer. × 5 of 5 Expand McKenna specified Schumacher’s Thistle in Neutral for this mudroom. Prev Next

Images of nature symbolize growth and renewal, and viewing them reduces stress and promotes relaxation. Botanicals bring the beauty and benefits of the outdoors inside, where they can be enjoyed no matter the weather. From vivacious tropical notes to soft green frondescence, plein-air patterns offer something for everyone.

To introduce some “wow” to a modern waterfront home, decorator Mary Buford Guthridge of James Interiors opted for the lively Ananas pattern. “This wallpaper complements the coastal setting, and the colors make you happy the minute you open the door,” she says. “Plus, for a family with three daughters, incorporating some pink was a must!”

Botanical patterns can blend seamlessly with the view or transport the viewer to a faraway land. They can also emphasize or soften architectural elements, such as in the dining room pictured above by designer Jessica Williamson, principal of JTW Design.

Grid patterns, like those in the dining room windows of the Tudor-style home pictured above, can feel rigid. Williamson chose Lewis & Wood’s Beech wallpaper to unite the room with the garden beyond and create a delicate background featuring organic shapes. “Botanicals bring a sense of calm, freshness and connection to nature,” she says. Grounding the room is a neutral geometric rug, reminiscent of a trellis.

Botanical patterns also influence the feel and formality of a room. Ellen Kastelberg of Ellen Kastelberg Interiors used a nature-inspired wallpaper, custom molding and window seating to create a casually sophisticated dining room in a historic Church Hill home. For a final flourish, the decorator chose Schumacher’s whimsical Brighton Pavilion pattern and gold floral sconces, inviting nature to the table.

Further illustrating the impact of botanicals are two entryways by Dana McKenna Designs. In one, the Oasis pattern in Berry lends a slightly formal feel. Fun, funky accessories lighten the mood and provide functionality.

An entirely different mood emerges in a mudroom, where the use of the Thistle pattern in Neutral creates a serene backdrop for a vibrant painting and lively rug. A wooden bench and the organic shape of the gold Hudson Valley pendant introduce additional elements of nature.