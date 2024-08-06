Take Me Away …

1 of 11
Lavender goat milk soap, The Freckled Farm, thefreckledfarmsoapcompany.com, $6.50
Natural sponge, Bridget Beari Designs, 1528 W. Cary St., $8
Wooden bath tray, Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com, $79.95
Lemongrass and eucalyptus shower steamer, Buff City Soap, buffcitysoap.com, $8
Good Morning Sunshine bath bomb, Buff City Soap, buffcitysoap.com, $8
Blue Ridge candle, Elk Hill Candle Co., 612 N. Sheppard St., $30
LAFCO Feu de Bois diffuser, Fraîche, 5805 Grove Ave., $135
Goddess beeswax candles, Na Nin, 101 S. Addison St., $12 each
Binu Binu Seshin Korean scrub mitt, Na Nin, 101 S. Addison St., $22
Matouk Adelphi towels, Janet Brown Interiors, 1124 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., from $27
Apothecary rose + sandalwood bath soak, Mamie’s Apothecary, 3020 W. Cary St., $12