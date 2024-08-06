Take Me Away …

Pamper yourself in your own personal oasis

Lavender goat milk soap, The Freckled Farm, thefreckledfarmsoapcompany.com, $6.50

Natural sponge, Bridget Beari Designs, 1528 W. Cary St., $8

Wooden bath tray, Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com, $79.95

 Lemongrass and eucalyptus shower steamer, Buff City Soap, buffcitysoap.com, $8

Good Morning Sunshine bath bomb, Buff City Soap, buffcitysoap.com, $8

Blue Ridge candle, Elk Hill Candle Co., 612 N. Sheppard St., $30

LAFCO Feu de Bois diffuser, Fraîche, 5805 Grove Ave., $135

Goddess beeswax candles, Na Nin, 101 S. Addison St., $12 each

Binu Binu Seshin Korean scrub mitt, Na Nin, 101 S. Addison St., $22

Matouk Adelphi towels, Janet Brown Interiors, 1124 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., from $27

Apothecary rose + sandalwood bath soak, Mamie’s Apothecary, 3020 W. Cary St., $12