Artisans at Work

× 1 of 3 Expand McKinnon and Harris' team of experienced craftspeople fabricate each piece by hand. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Richmond-based McKinnon and Harris, an international furniture company specializing in elegant, high-performance outdoor aluminum furniture, films its IGTV “Craftsmanship” video series in its Scott’s Addition workshop. The latest episode in the current series on the design and construction of the firm’s iconic Buie Dining Arm Chair focuses on the meticulous attention to detail taken to match pattern textiles and how the fade-resistant cushions are hand-sewn closed.

“We want viewers at home to come away with a full understanding of the craftsmanship, skill and passion that goes into building a piece of McKinnon and Harris furniture,” says Fenton Crowther, the company’s assistant director of communications and events.

Watch the craftspersons at work and hear testimonials about how they contribute to creating custom outdoor furniture on Instagram TV via @mckinnonandharris.