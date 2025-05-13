Crafted

Artisan-made pieces for everyday use

Morgan Gilbreath handcrafted, kiln-cast recycled glass catchall dish, shopmadeinva.com, $130 each

Elizabeth Wise Wildflower Series handthrown, handpainted stoneware bowls, info@elizabethwise.com, small soup, ramen, and medium and wide serving bowls from $50 to $105

Sallie Plumley wide walnut paddle serving board, sallieplumleystudio.com, $120

Natalie Kohlhepp handthrown Confetti snack, lunch and dinner plates, honeyhoneyceramics.com, from $25 each

Walter Garrison handblown spiral glass stemware, Boon, withboon.com, $125 each, $240 set of two, $440 set of four

Edward Alan Gross handcrafted wood vessel, Boon, $350

Boon hand-stitched linen towels, Boon, from $28 each

Kelsey Finnie handcrafted Purple Mix water cups, shopmadeinva.com, $45 each

Sarah Grace Cheek handcarved spoons, almasrva.com, $50 each 