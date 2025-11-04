Brass Tacks

× Expand Photo courtesy Art & Forge

The hardware company Art & Forge was founded by owners Rish and Cynthia Malhotra when they returned to Cynthia’s hometown of Norfolk during the pandemic. Marrying Rish’s rich family history and knowledge of traditional Indian metalwork with the couple’s love of design, the company creates brass and nickel hardware with finishes whose unique beauty grows over time. When recently seeking a partner for a creative collaboration, Cynthia says it was only natural that the couple landed on the Williamsburg Brand.

“As we began the design process for our first collaborative collection, it was important to work with a partner that feels close to home, appreciates a historical view on timeless hardware and is ready to re-create designs for the way we live today. We found just that in the Williamsburg Brand team,” Cynthia says.

An iconic brand in America for close to a century, the Williamsburg Brand has frequently worked with design companies to translate historic patterns and styles into modern pieces, looking to the vast archives of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation for inspiration. In collaboration with the Williamsburg Brand, Art & Forge has debuted three collections — James, Wren and Francis — crafted in brass and nickel, evoking the subtle elegance of time-honored craftsmanship. Items are available to order at artandforge.com.