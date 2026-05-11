Character Builders

× Expand Verve Home Furnishings in the Near West End (Photo by Abigail Grey Johnston)

In recent years, there has been a shift in design trends as people seek to make their homes more vibrant and personal. Subdued minimalism has fallen by the wayside in favor of maximalist spaces, where contemporary and antique pieces are combined to create places that are expressive of their owners.

While maximalism does suggest an excess of things, it is best when practiced with restraint, opting for select pieces and layering different styles, colors or fabrics. One of the easiest ways to make a big impact with limited pieces is by employing an antique or vintage item. Fortunately, Richmond offers a plethora of antique shops that hold treasures just waiting to be found.

The Near West End is home to several stores with unique offerings. For more traditional pieces, Kim Faison Antiques at 2111 Lake Ave. is the ideal stop. The beautifully curated space is brimming with hand-selected European antiques that radiate Old World elegance, discovered by Faison on extensive buying trips. From embroidered chairs to crystal chandeliers, a single piece from this store would instantly add an element of grandeur to any room.

A short trip down the road leads to an entirely different experience at Verve Home Furnishings at 4903 W. Leigh St. Seemingly a time machine, the store instantly transports shoppers back to the 1970s with its bright colors, retro fabrics, abstract art and modern furniture. A haven for statement pieces, the vast location houses much more than the mod styles of the ’70s, boasting a true mixture including woven carpets, glass decanters and carved wooden figures. Verve truly has something for everyone.

While in the area, Dust Vintage Home Furnishings at 2401 Westwood Ave. also deserves a visit. The owners have created a paradise for lovers of midcentury modern design, where juxtaposition is key. Clean-lined midcentury furnishings are offset by vivid antique rugs and eclectic works of art in an appealing environment that sparks creativity.

Traveling a little further into the West End, you’ll discover Justin Westbrook Antiques at 5615 Patterson Ave. A warm and inviting space, the shop is replete with antique furniture from Europe and across the Eastern Seaboard as well as works of art, antique silver and locally made frames. Artfully composed, the store and its contents exude charm.

Heading back into the city, Sheppard Street Antiques is an enchanting boutique nestled right on the edge of Scott’s Addition at 1126 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The petite shop houses stunning antique boxes and clocks, vintage prints, and silver serving utensils alongside select pieces of traditional furniture that are displayed with intention. Any of the lovely objets d'art on offer will create a magnetic focal point in one’s living space.

Each of these amazing stores is best experienced in person. While the styles of furniture in the shops vary, each is filled with unique pieces that have the ability to uplift their surroundings. Weaving one or more of these special items into the fabric of a space will create a more maximalist and personal vibe without the clutter.