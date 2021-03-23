A New Chapter

× Expand Antique dealer Kim Faison (Photo by Barry Fitzgerald)

After more than 30 years at 5605 Grove Ave. in Westhampton, Kim Faison Antiques has decamped to the former Art Guild building at 2111 Lake Ave.

Kim Faison opened the doors to her eponymous Richmond shop in 1987. Since then, she’s become a premier resource for designers and collectors. Her curated collections of 17th-, 18th- and early 19th-century English and Continental European antiques include early Scandinavian, Danish, French, Italian and Dutch porcelains, mirrors, seating, tables, case pieces and more. “I focus on early things,” says Faison, who, pre-pandemic, traveled to Europe on frequent buying trips for the shop.

“I have been thinking about moving for a while — I’ve wanted more space to spread out,” says Faison, who had her new digs designed to include a dedicated photography area, warehouse, kitchen and flexible space to expand her e-commerce business. Faison also plans to host events such as pop-ups, antique and designer lecture series, and specialty auctions on site.