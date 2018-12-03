Design That Unites

Opened in January 2018 in Short Pump’s West Broad Village, Gather’s third location offers sole proprietors and small businesses an inspiring 18,000-square-foot space to call home. The coworking club includes 96 private offices, a handful of dedicated desks, 10 cozy phone booths, seven conference rooms and an open area for coworking. Local design firms Hickok Cole and Campfire & Co. partnered to bring the contemporary interior to life, giving workers places for both private work and for collaboration.

× Expand Focal Point: A custom black powder-coated steel plant wall installation that incorporates Gather’s “Let’s Do This” tagline was created by Iron Oak and Sander Design & Art Consulting to be the focal point of the coworking space.

× Expand Entry: The mural in Gather’s entryway was hand-painted by local artist Emily Herr of HerrSuite. Other locally sourced art in the space includes two commissioned custom pieces by Lightbox Print Co.

× Expand Mini Conference Rooms: Four small conference rooms provide space for intimate meetings and individual consultations. Inspirational mantras and colorful custom graphics designed by Campfire & Co. and created by Cut Cut can be found throughout the 18,000-square-foot space.

“From a branding perspective, we wanted to understand Gather’s personality and how we can translate that into their space.” —Lauren Stewart, co-founder and designer, Campfire & Co.

× Expand Coworking Space: Gather’s open-concept coworking space includes a full-service kitchen, lounge areas and plenty of tables for working. The club hosts weekly cookie hours, happy hours and other events to encourage social interaction among workers.

DESIGN TIP: Oversized pendant light fixtures and rugs help to define seating areas within a larger, open space.

× Expand Conference Rooms: Three colorful conference rooms are equipped with audiovisual equipment for phone and video chats, along with whiteboards for brainstorming sessions. Club members can schedule conference rooms in advance online or by using iPads located outside each room.

Project teams: Hickok Cole (Interior design and architecture) Jessica Zullo, Assoc. IIDA, Assoc. AIA, LEED GA, director of Richmond office and Angela Foley, designer; Campfire & Co. (Interior design, furniture and styling) Lauren Stewart, co-founder and designer