Design That Unites

Gather opens its third coworking club in Short Pump | Photos by Ansel Olson

Opened in January 2018 in Short Pump’s West Broad Village, Gather’s third location offers sole proprietors and small businesses an inspiring 18,000-square-foot space to call home. The coworking club includes 96 private offices, a handful of dedicated desks, 10 cozy phone booths, seven conference rooms and an open area for coworking. Local design firms Hickok Cole and Campfire & Co. partnered to bring the contemporary interior to life, giving workers places for both private work and for collaboration.

“From a branding perspective, we wanted to understand Gather’s personality and how we can translate that into their space.” —Lauren Stewart, co-founder and designer, Campfire & Co.

DESIGN TIP: Oversized pendant light fixtures and rugs help to define seating areas within a larger, open space.

Project teams: Hickok Cole (Interior design and architecture) Jessica Zullo, Assoc. IIDA, Assoc. AIA, LEED GA, director of Richmond office and Angela Foley, designer; Campfire & Co. (Interior design, furniture and styling) Lauren Stewart, co-founder and designer

