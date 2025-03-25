Where to Grow

× Expand Illustration by Katie Pelikan Baselj

Spring arrives, and with it a gardener’s urge to grow. If you’ve got a green thumb that’s aching to get back into the dirt, consider this list of growing possibilities.

Learn how to preserve Virginia’s natural habitats and native plants. Virginia Native Plant Society members participate in programs and projects, attend conferences and workshops, and take field trips to explore the commonwealth’s diverse native habitats.

Teach a young gardener how to grow a healthy community at Renew Richmond, where young volunteers learn to advocate for food justice as they cultivate urban farms and grow fresh, nutritious food for residents who need it most.

Take a class at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, where enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels can learn about floral design, botanical illustration, nature photography, garden design, beekeeping, birding, native plants and pollinator gardens. In the Children’s Garden, kids can delight in a pint-sized farm garden, a larger-than-life tree house, a splash pad, hands-on learning opportunities, day camps and field trips.

Help create and care for our urban landscape. Capital Trees volunteers work on public gardens, including the 14th Street Corridor, Great Shiplock Park and The Low Line, bringing the beauty of professionally designed and maintained gardens to Richmond’s urban core.

Tend a piece of public green space. Richmond Grows Gardens makes 24 city-owned properties available for community gardens where residents can rent raised beds for $1 per square foot to grow their own produce. The organization also offers several sites where elevated raised beds are positioned next to city sidewalks for easy access, giving senior citizens or people living with mobility challenges the opportunity to grow their own fresh vegetables and enjoy the benefits of good nutrition and outdoor activity.

Become a Master Gardener. The statewide program turns volunteers into trained educators who share their gardening knowledge in the communities where they live. Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Richmond each have their own Master Gardener programs.

Get your kids into the garden. The nonprofit Fit4Kids Learning Gardens teaches young learners how to plant, grow, harvest and taste fresh, flavorful food to inspire lifelong healthy eating habits.

Elevate your appreciation of orchids. Virginia Orchid Society members attend workshops, seminars and symposiums; tour members’ and vendors’ greenhouses; and compete in juried shows with other orchid enthusiasts.

Experience Maymont, where Toddlertime, summer camps, out-of-school activities and homeschooling come to life on the mansion’s 100-acre campus with its menagerie of animals and at the Robins Nature Center, while adults find inspiration in the splendor of the estate’s Gilded Age gardens. Check the Maymont calendar for pop-up adult activities.