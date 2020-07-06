Farm-to-home Blooms

× Expand Prospect Hill Flower Farm now offers farm-to-home delivery in a limited area. (Photo courtesy Prospect Hill Flower Farm)

Farming is in our blood,” says Britton Barbee. That’s how passionate Bumpass, Virginia-based Prospect Hill Flower Farm co-owners Barbee and her husband, Walter Zabaleta, literally feel about getting their hands dirty for a job that returns a bounty of beauty. She’s glad that the members of their flower-share subscription service, florists and designers are still contacting them to buy flowers during the COVID-19 quarantine. In response to requests, Prospect Hill adjusted its services to offer farm-to-home deliveries for website orders that customers would normally pick up at the Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Grove Avenue.

“We had not done home delivery before, just wholesale deliveries to local florists and selling at our local farmers market,” says Barbee, “and [we're] happy to know we can provide a little bit of cheer and bring nature indoors at a time like this to brighten peoples’ lives.”

When asked about their favorite bloom for summer, Britton recommends lisianthus, which “look like a rose but with no thorns, no fragrance, and they last up to two weeks in a vase.” It is the ideal heat-tolerant flower, holding up well in corsages and bouquets for outdoor summer weddings. Want the perfect hand-tied bouquet? Britton says keep it simple, wild and organic-looking.

Visit Prospect Hill Flower Farm at prospecthillfarm.net to place an order for farm-to-home delivery or pick up at the Farmers Market at St. Stephen’s.