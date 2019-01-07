‘Wood’ You Teach Me?

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

On the journey to a renovated home, 2018 was my layover. While I’ve made a lot of progress in my three and a half years of home ownership, more fell apart this year than came together. But — as I should know by now — a house is never done. So, instead of enumerating the projects I’d like to tackle in 2019, I resolve to do something I’ve been thinking about for a while. If I successfully accomplish my resolution, my home will benefit, too.

This year, I resolve to learn. Yes, home ownership has taught me many hard-earned lessons, not to mention everything I’ve learned from the experts I’ve interviewed for this column. But in 2019, there’s one expert from whom I’m especially keen to learn.

Let me start from the beginning. Imagine this: The earthy aroma of sawdust looms in the air. My siblings and I are fiddling around the garage while my dad works. He’s given us a handheld mechanical drill and scrap wood to fill with holes. Meanwhile, he draws precise diagrams of custom furniture pieces, cuts, glues, clamps, sands and stains. And at the end of each weekend, he packs the equipment back into the corner to make room for the toys and bikes and lawnmower.

In those early days in dad’s wood shop, I learned about patience, hard work and to always “measure twice, cut once.” With his help in my own home, I’ve learned how to operate a chop saw, and always to account for at least two extra trips to the hardware store. But I still have so much to learn.

Dad built my bedroom furniture as a teenager, and my kitchen has expanded thanks to his custom work. He even joined Instagram to share his recent projects — a chess set with 32 hand-turned pieces, a custom bay-window bench for my mom, night stands, a bed and a freakin’ banjo. Yes, a handmade wooden banjo.

You can imagine why I have trouble shopping for coffee tables or desks for my home. There’s little in my price range that stands up to the high standards my dad’s talents have set. Plus, I always seem to have custom measurements and stains in mind. But Dad’s got enough projects on his list. It’s about time I learn to tackle them myself. My creative bones have been itching for a new medium, and I would like to give woodworking a try in 2019.

I’m recommending this “learning resolution” format to everyone I know. Because you know what? I’ve never been so excited about something I’ve committed to doing. Instead of making a list of restrictions to follow or feats to accomplish, I’m giving myself permission to set aside time to learn from the most patient teacher, the smartest man and the best damn amateur woodworker I know. So consider setting yourself a resolution to learn how to do something new. Preferably with your hands. Preferably from someone you admire. It’s a resolution you might actually want to keep.

Dad, if you’re reading this, I’d like to plan some weekends together in the wood shop soon.