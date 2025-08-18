Fixture Fix

There’s nothing like the character that comes with an older home, and Richmond is lucky to be surrounded by tangible remnants of the lives of our predecessors. These homes serve as a mosaic of our varied history and the stories that have yet to be told.

As times change, our needs and preferences do, too. Presenting challenges such as outdated pipes, worn structures and ghosts of renovations past, older homes can be intimidating to update, with the smallest room — the bathroom — often being the trickiest. Aside from unexpected structural problems, weaving the character of the rest of the home into these closed-off spaces can be difficult.

Three Richmond-area experts share their insights on modernizing bathroom spaces to mix new comforts with old charm.

Anne Hulcher Tollett

Hanover Avenue

“It’s all about trying to trick your brain. With old houses, you’re sometimes stuck with the footprint that you have. For a project in Windsor Farms, we had to figure out how to make the bathroom feel bigger, so we built cabinets with antique mirror glass to bounce light around and give extra storage.

“The clients also wanted something that felt new yet timeless — they didn’t want this bathroom to become dated quickly. To do that, stick with the good old standard materials like marble, porcelain, wood and glass. They’re all real materials and stand the test of time.”

Cathy Connon

Catherine Jordan Design

“Be flexible and have a good contractor — you never know what you’re going to find once you start doing the demo. For a project I did in North Side, the original plan was to do a curbless shower so the tile flooring would go through the whole room with a linear drain in the back. When they demoed it, they found structural issues with the flooring, so we ended up doing a typical drain.

“A lot of Richmond contractors have experience dealing with older houses, which is great. You want somebody who can problem-solve and think through things with you.”

Edward Lane

Lane Homes & Remodeling

“I approach these projects with a deep respect for the home’s original architecture and historic character while embracing smart, intentional updates. One way to strike that balance is by using fixtures and finishes that nod to the period style while reworking the layout to better fit modern living. That might mean adding a spacious shower, radiant heated floors or a sculptural contemporary tub — all while preserving original millwork and incorporating classic design details.

“Expect surprises. You’re likely to uncover deteriorating plumbing or outdated framing that needs to be replaced. And don’t overlook the small stuff — it’s often the subtle, well-executed details that tie the old and new together.”