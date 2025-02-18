Twin Power

× Expand (From left) Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb (Photo courtesy HGTV)

One has bangs, and one doesn’t. One loves numbers and business negotiations, and one lives for finding creative solutions to home design challenges. Both have loved each other since birth and the work they’ve done together for nearly 15 years. Twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, stars of HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” help buyers and sellers transform lifeless homes into desirable gems. The duo are also real estate agents and business owners who believe their superpower is their bond. Their success both on camera and off underscores their assertion that they were made to run their unique, personality-based ventures together.

In advance of their appearances at the Richmond Home + Garden Show on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1, R•Home asked the sisters to share some of the design tips for homebuyers and sellers that have propelled them to be top agents in the Pacific Northwest and the focus of one of HGTV’s most popular shows for five seasons.

R•Home: What is the most important aspect of preparing a house for sale?

Lyndsay Lamb: Staging. That has always been a huge part of what set us apart from day one in real estate. We stage every home with the same intensity, with the same detail, with the same passion, because we know that staged homes sell for more than vacant homes.

Leslie Davis: We had proof of that in our business, and we try to explain to all of our clients that there is a major difference between living in a home and selling a home. The decor you have to enjoy your home is not the same as the decor you need to showcase, for example, how big your home is. Buying a home is emotional, and the largest decision and the biggest financial decision you’re going to make, so you need to be able to use all of your senses.

R•Home: Does your staging design remain neutral for all home listings, or does it vary?

Lamb: We really put a lot of effort into looking at the home before staging. We are not going to take a home that is very midcentury and put cottage- or colonial-type furniture in that home. We want to stay true to the home’s style, because we feel like that is an emotion. A lot of people who are coming to a midcentury home, for instance, are coming because they love those types of properties.

R•Home: Do-it-yourself versus professional help: When is it worth hiring experts?

Lamb: Always go with an expert when it involves electrical, plumbing or structural — anything that you would have to get a permit for that would really affect the value of your home if it went wrong. I love the mindset, “How hard could it be?” when it comes to the other stuff, though. We don’t mind painting cabinets or trying to do a cement wall; … it can all be repaired or covered up. Stick to those things that aren’t going to burn your house down or flood your home.

R•Home: What are a few of the best things to do before listing a house for sale?

Davis: One of the easiest, most cost-effective and really impactful things to do is paint. It goes a long way and can really transform a property. Also, hardware like hinges, door handles and handrails can also be a great update for a property at low cost. Change them from matte black to brass or just spray paint the existing hardware. Light fixtures also make a huge difference. Those are the really easy ones.

Lamb: Curb appeal is also really important. Take the time to spruce up the landscape.