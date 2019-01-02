Swapping Soiree

× Expand My haul from a recent tchotchke swap (Photo by Sarah Lockwood)

I have a new favorite type of event I’m dying to host, and I want to share. In a recent column, I called on fellow hosts and hostesses to cast away the pressures of Instagram-worthy holiday gatherings and enjoy the season of celebration. I included suggestions for a few casual events, such as craft nights and bonfires, but I want to submit an addition to the list: a “Tchotchke Swap.”

A friend recently hosted one of these ingenious parties, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, as well as the party favors I took home. It’s basically a white-elephant gift exchange that doesn’t cost anything. You get to let go of objects that no longer hold meaning to you (see my interview with minimalist maven Kristen Ziegler) and take home new-to-you sources of joy. Try this idea after the holidays to trade unwanted gifts, or host a spring cleaning-themed swap.

Here’s how to pull it off:

Invite guests.

We had about 12 attendees, and I imagine the format would work best with eight to 20 people. Feel free to mix friend groups here; the beauty of this activity-based event is that the items are natural conversation starters to connect strangers. You’ll find yourselves previewing the items and learning about each other through the objects each person is parting with.

Set parameters.

Ask guests to bring two to three “nice” items. These can be home decor objects, tabletop items, cookbooks or coffee table books, or linens. Encourage guests to bring quality tchotchkes that are not broken, worn-out or stained. Depending on the space you have available, you may want to limit the size of objects as well. For example, our hostess indicated that plant stands and oversized wicker baskets were welcome, but asked guests to leave furniture at home.

Keep it simple.

Provide a few snacks and beverages. The beauty here is that the party is centered around the swap, not a meal or boozing, so light refreshments — even store-bought chips and dips — are acceptable.

Set it up.

As guests arrive, direct them to arrange their items in one room. Consider setting up a few folding tables so items can be displayed yard sale-style.

Keep it orderly.

This was not our hostess' first rodeo. She had learned from a free-for-all-style swap and decided to have us draw numbers and select our items in an orderly fashion. I highly recommend this format. Once everyone has a number, call the numbers sequentially, and guests can select their items one at a time. It’s fun to take the time to admire each other’s choices. You’ll go around the number cycle a few times. We found that guests bowed out once they had what they wanted. Because these were items that would have been cast aside anyway, there were no hard feelings about leaving items for the donation bin.

I left our swap with a generous haul. Most in our party brought four or five items to exchange. (It's funny how many things you find when you start cleaning out unwanted items!) I took home a beautiful Southwestern-printed throw pillow, a woven picture frame, a bed skirt I needed for my guest room and a new book to read. The swap had all the thrill of shopping with none of the guilt from spending money.