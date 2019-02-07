Street Standouts

Painting the exterior of a home can take it from being just another house on the block to the one that people can’t stop talking about (in a good way). Although the project is a giant feat to take on, local paint professionals have advice to prepare homeowners to make the right exterior paint color choices for a beautifully upgraded home.

The most prominent feature of a home is its roof, and Rick Holtz of H.J. Holtz & Son says it is also the most important characteristic to take into consideration when choosing a paint color. For example, brown shingles don’t pair well with grays.

“You don’t want your paint to contrast with the roof, you want to complement it,” Holtz says.

Lynwood Tatum, the general manager at the Spectrum Paint store at 4307 W. Broad St., strongly suggests that with imperfect or less than smooth surfaces, a homeowner should choose an exterior satin or flat paint. Tatum also doesn’t recommend deep yellows, blues and reds on exterior walls because they have the tendency to fade quickly, meaning that when exposed to ultraviolet rays, the pigments in the paint break down.

The newest trend in Richmond is the shift toward color schemes that set homes apart from another.

“So many people want something that says, ‘This is my house,’ especially when all of the houses look the same,” Holtz says.

In this case, Holtz advises homeowners to choose colors that will accentuate architectural features. Painting window sashes a contrasting color, like black on an off-white row home, will help these signature features stand out. Holtz says homeowners are using the main siding color to make a statement in neighborhoods. While bold hues on the siding, sashes and front door project confidence, color caveats exist.

“Colors look different in different sheen and gloss levels,” he says. A low-sheen paint on siding and high-sheen on shutters make a subtle impact, even if they are in neutral colors.

Before homeowners drive around or start scrolling online for inspiration, Holtz says to keep in mind that a color that looks great on one home may not be a good fit for another. Color can change depending on whether it gets sun or shade, and may not complement landscaping choices. To avoid choosing a dud, Holtz says that Benjamin Moore and Sherwin Williams can send homeowners mock-ups of their home in varying color schemes.

Tatum at Spectrum adds that Benjamin Moore has developed Aura Grand Entrance paints, which have been made specially to coat doors and for homeowners who want their entrances turned into statement makers. Tatum explains that these high-gloss, exterior enamel paints are made with a technology that helps the color pigments stay together longer, reducing fading.

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

501 N. 27th St.

Wanda Wilder says she’s a “Benjamin Moore girl.” Her home’s bright green door and painted red brick reflect her outgoing personality and sartorial panache. More than 20 years ago, Wilder purchased her 1818 Federal home from the former rector of St. John’s Church. While she loved the home’s spacious lot, its many windows and the absence of a rear alley, she had decades of work ahead of her.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

124 Westmoreland St.

Door color of choice for Eddie Swink and his wife for their late-1930s Cape Cod is bright orange. “It doesn’t really match anything else about the house,” Swink says. “But we noticed other people were doing bright colors, and we had painted a door upstairs orange, so that’s how we decided to do it.”

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

1508 Bellevue Ave.

Built in the early 1920s, this quaint cottage-style home on Bellevue Avenue features two welcoming shades of blue, a cream accent and a bright red front door. Homeowner Mary Jo McFadden says she and her husband bought the house for its charm.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

1104 West Ave.

Owner John McCard says his wife, Cynthia, made the decision on sage green based on her gut when they moved in a little more than a year ago. “It’s one of her favorites,” he says. Black-trimmed windows on the old-school exterior put a modern twist on the home.