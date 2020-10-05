Positive Vibrations

× Expand Nicole Jones (Photo by Kate Thompson)

Sometimes the best parts of a home are in the details you can’t see. While perfectly placed furniture and decor add to the comfort of a house, the atmosphere really elevates it into a home.

Embodhi: Space and Energy Clearing seeks to go deeper than traditional professional organizers. Taking a spiritual approach, owner Nicole Jones helps clients create inviting spaces for their homes and businesses using elements of mindfulness to help them restructure and repurpose the use and feel of their spaces. These methods can range from assessing a room’s feng shui to burning herbs to cleanse the air and spirit or letting go of old emotional attachments.

R•HOME: What is energy and space clearing?

Nicole Jones: An act of making your space more livable and removing unwanted energy that is within that space. When you are clearing your home, you’re actually ... making space to improve upon your life.

RH: How does Embodhi’s process work?

Jones: The first thing I do is take an assessment of your home or business and talk a little bit about all the unwanted negative energy that you want to remove. This also entails setting intentions around what it is that you want to do for this space. We can close with some sort of agreement of how you and the folks who live in your home plan to continue operating in and occupying that space. Because we are constantly creating energy around us with our intentions or emotions, we’re less aware of the energy accumulation and more aware of the physical.

× Expand Nicole Jones' home is steeped in rich ancestral energy. (Photo courtesy Nicole Jones)

RH: What’s the difference between clearing and decluttering?

Jones: With a home clearing process, we’re not going to throw away all of your furniture, but there might be something in there that no longer serves you. You might say, “I had this in a previous lifetime or previous relationship, and I no longer want it.” You are becoming aware of the things in your space that are maybe hindering you or holding you back. Whereas with decluttering, the concept behind that is you have too much stuff, you have to get rid of something.

RH: Why is it important to have a home connection, especially during a time when many people are quarantining?

Jones: It's like a relationship; you have to nurture it if you want it to evolve. People hide in their homes because it's where we feel safe. In the case of quarantine, most people are home all day. So the question should be, “What am I doing to stay connected?” Prior to quarantine, people didn't have time. They were always on the go, with very little time to think about clearing space. Clearing space allows positive energy to continue to flourish. Since energy is always changing, it should most certainly be reflected within our spaces.