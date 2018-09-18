× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval

OK, I’ll admit it: I’m a plant lady. On a late-night Walmart trip in college, I picked up a potted bonsai tree on a whim. Eight years later, “Albert the bonsai tree” is thriving. He’s grown almost as quickly as the number of additional plants throughout my home, from jade to cacti to ivy.

Outside is another story. Plant-ladying inside is neat and weed-free. Plant-ladying outside is terrifying, back-breaking and overwhelming. When I first moved into my house, the large front and back yards had been neglected for quite some time. While I’m grateful for some mature crepe myrtles and a few other existing plantings, my weeds grow faster than I can tackle them. It’s a two-steps-forward, one-step-back situation.

So far, I’ve enlisted my family and borrowed tools to hack away blindly at the encroaching jungle. Last year, my boyfriend and I planted a few simple evergreen shrubs in front of the house. And my grandma donated some bulbs that provide seasonal blooms. But I still feel like I’m faking it. I have no idea what I’m doing. On the cusp of fall planting season, I consulted landscape designer Wendell Welder for some guidance.

For brand new homeowners, Welder has an easy piece of advice: Wait.

“Give yourself a year to see what comes out of the ground, because a lot of things are perennials, and they might be hiding from you,” she says. “Live with your existing landscaping and get to know it. Get to know what you love, what you don’t like, and after living there for a year, you’ll have an idea of what your trouble spots are.”

Another counter-Sarah recommendation? Don’t rely on Pinterest for inspiration. “A lot of those fabulous photos are coming out of California,” Welder says. Instead, she recommends visiting Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Check out their range of garden styles and see what you connect with. Take pictures of plants you like, because you know these will flourish in Virginia.

“Albert” continues to thrive, eight years later. (Photo by Sarah Lockwood)

Then, consider hiring a landscape designer. While this may seem like a luxury service, Welder makes a good point: Plants are expensive. In a consultation as affordable as a few hundred dollars, you can learn about the plants you have, how to care for them and what will grow well on your land. This could save you hundreds in dead plants down the road.

Beyond a consultation, a landscape designer can develop a detailed plan of what to plant where, which you can either implement yourself or hire a contractor to install. Many local contractors also offer plant guarantees and maintenance.

New plants require patience. “The first year plants sleep, second year they creep, third year they leap,” says Welder, noting that landscaping is not an instant gratification world.

Maybe that’s why I’ve had trouble with my yard in the past. I love a good before and after, but that’s not what gardening is about. It’s about the continuous journey of weeding, planting, pruning, mulching, waiting and nurturing. Talking with Welder, who is passionate about the rest, joy and beauty you can find in your garden, was refreshing. It was a reminder that there’s help available if I need it, and that a garden, much like a house, is always a work in progress. Toiling in your garden is not about achieving perfection but connecting with the natural beauty around your home.