Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind.

According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.

Professional organizer Kristen Ziegler of Minima (Photo courtesy Kristen Ziegler)

R•Home: What are some of the latest organizing trends this season, and how does this compare to last year?

Kristen Ziegler: The focus has shifted a little, as most clients have to rethink their spaces. People are moving to different layouts; because so many are working from home, they needed to make space for offices and virtual schooling.

R•Home: How do I get started in organizing my outdoor space?

Ziegler: Everyone’s storage needs vary, from a city house with a small shed to a house in the suburbs with a full shed and garage. Our approach for every space starts with the same focus: Streamline. And we ask clients: What is your vision? Sketch it out or use Pinterest to put some ideas together.

R•Home: How can people make the most of their outdoor space?

Ziegler: Create zones of storage and activity and what needs to go into the storage. The most popular categories of storage space are recreation, gardening and lawn care, tools and hardware, and holiday.

R•Home: How do you keep small spaces organized?

Ziegler: I live in a smaller city house, and I have a shed but no garage. You have to do refreshes more often. With bigger space, you can expand into it for better or worse. In a smaller space, there is no room for that, so doing seasonal refreshes of the space is key.

R•Home: What mistakes do you see people commonly make when attempting to organize a space?

Ziegler: Purchasing an organizing system: Many people do this first, but they should actually do this last, after they figure out what they actually need to organize.

Organizing Tips From Kristen Ziegler