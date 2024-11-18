Crafting a Narrative

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

Elevating Richmond’s fine-dining scene is what drives Micheal Sparks, CEO of experiential dining company The Underground Kitchen. The fashion industry veteran blends his design expertise and global culinary experiences to unite people through shared dining adventures, community and a sense of occasion.

R•Home asked Sparks to divulge some tips for planning and creating an unforgettable holiday dinner party.

R•Home: How do you plan your holiday dinner parties?

Expand Micheal Sparks (Photo courtesy Micheal Sparks)

Micheal Sparks: First, I clarify why we’re coming together. It’s the thread that ties everyone together to set the experience that tells the story. I also consider any dietary restrictions my guests may have. Then, I build my menu around that, infusing it with the creativity of storytelling.

Once I’ve set the menu, I choose my place settings, creating a color palette around the story. Next, I shop for accessories. Everything I choose must add to the story — the flowers, the breadbasket, the glasses — everything!

Finally, I choose the cocktails and wine that pair well with my menu to round out the story. During dinner, I discuss why I chose a particular recipe, place setting or tablecloth to make lasting connections with my guests. It’s all about storytelling.

R•Home: How do you make things festive?

Sparks: Pick a color palette and work from there. For fun, try choosing an era that works with your story and find its color palette. You can look into the historical palettes from some of the major paint brands. For example, in our retail space this holiday, we’re doing a midcentury modern color palette with muddied greens and yellows. The Sears paint catalog from the 1960s is inspiring; we’re incorporating that palette into all our meals and decorations.

Go vintage shopping if you’re working on a budget. Richmond has so many wonderful vintage shops where you can find unique and affordable items. It’s fun to mix, match and layer. Depending on your story, you can do 1970s gold goblets with Depression-era blue glass.

R•Home: How do you make the menu more interesting?

Sparks: We’re doing lots of fun and exciting fusion at UGK. Steve Glenn, our chef, is infusing Japanese flavors and techniques into traditional soul food dishes. We’re experimenting with wine pairings for it — like, what’s the right wine pairing for oxtail or smoked collard greens? Wine also tells the story.

R•Home: What are some common mistakes?

Sparks: People often forget that fragrance is part of the environment. For example, I’ll burn a lemon candle if I’m cooking fish. The scent of cinnamon and cloves for the holidays helps set the stage.

I shouldn’t have to say no paper plates or cups, but I’m saying it. Also, watch out for lighting mistakes. Don’t use bright chandelier lighting when going for something more intimate.

R•Home: What are some tried and true classics for entertaining?

Sparks: Linens. Real linens — not the poly-blend some retailers try to pull off as linen.