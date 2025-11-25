Soulful Hearths

× Expand Photo by Dawn Coleman Graham

Over 200 years ago, Clement Moore penned, “The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,” immortalizing a tradition that transforms our mantels into beloved seasonal focal points. This cherished practice endures in today’s holiday hearths, which have become more enchanting than ever.

Brit Trible, founder of Gilded Lily Designs, weaves personal narratives into her creations through unexpected elements, like disco balls that evoke magical memories of a mother-daughter adventure or pheasant feathers for a family’s hunting heritage. “I love incorporating references to the home's decor and the people who live within,” she notes.

While symmetrical swags are timeless, Trible advocates for asymmetrical arrangements. “I love a garland that climbs high on one side and sweeps down to the floor on the other,” the designer says. More magic lies in layering. Intertwine a variety of greenery, then embellish with felted pom-poms, crystal picks, sprigs of berries or dried flowers. Trible wowed one client with a garland adorned with “an aggressive amount of bows!”

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

Designer Sue Mondeau of Su Su's Petals uses treasured collections in her displays, such as a grove of glass trees or an amalgam of funky vessels filled with greenery.

Playing with color is another good move. An accent shade from the home’s decor, the unconventional pairing of pink and red, or novel hues of red and green can be stunning. “Just be thoughtful of how the colors and styles interact,” Mondeau says.

For maximum effect, “put a wreath above and swag the garland under the mantel to make the space feel bigger," Mondeau suggests. Scale matters, too. "If there is lots of space, you have to use bigger items.”

“Look for what you are drawn to in your home or find a picture of something that makes your heart sing,” she advises. “These images are your compass for a look that is authentically yours.”