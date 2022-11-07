O Tannenbaum

× Expand Whether you choose a live potted tree or one that’s been cut, keep it away from heat sources and well watered. (Illustration by Desiree Connors)

From their signature natural pine scent alone, real Christmas trees have evoked a strong sense of tradition and holiday spirit for centuries. Whether you cut one down yourself, choose a pre-cut tree or buy a potted tree to plant later, there are many options when choosing the perfect real tree to spruce up your home for the holidays.

Perhaps the most classic option is cutting down your own Christmas tree. Emerson Christmas Tree Farm has honored this long-standing tradition for decades, offering a humble variety of Norway spruce and white pine trees grown in South Chesterfield. Owner Steve Smith says that for many families, creating a memorable tradition that gets passed down to future generations is a big selling point.

The process is as simple as it sounds: You pick a tree and cut it. “Cut it off low to the ground [to] make sure [you] have plenty of room to put it in a stand,” he explains.

Once you’ve brought your tree home, Smith recommends immediately putting it in a bucket of water to prevent the sap from re-forming at the base. As long as the tree is kept watered and away from heat sources like fireplaces and stoves, it will last around 30 days, he says.

If you prefer a more hands-off approach, garden centers like Boulevard Flower Gardens offer pre-cut trees that require the same maintenance, owner Mark Landa says. Boulevard offers Fraser firs, a popular tree variety grown in Southwest Virginia and North Carolina.

Those wanting to test their green thumb can try a live, potted Christmas tree to plant after the holidays are over. Landa recommends starting with a 4-foot tree, such as a native blue spruce, an Alberta spruce or a Norway spruce, as taller outdoor trees can quickly become too heavy to handle.

Landa suggests keeping the tree outside in its natural, cold environment for optimal growth — either on a patio or by a window where it can still be seen. If you do bring the tree inside, it should be brief. “[Live] trees should only be in the house for three to five days,” he explains.

For planting, Landa encourages gardeners to pre-dig a hole for the tree in December and place dried leaves at the bottom, to be removed once the tree is ready to plant. He suggests planting the tree on a warmer day when there is a break in cold weather and making sure to water frequently.

Once the holiday season ends, and pine needles start to shed, you can recycle your undecorated Christmas tree in a variety of ways. Participating landfills and most counties often provide programs in which trees can be shredded into mulch for flower beds and parks. For those looking to get creative, look no further than your backyard. Smith says some families with ponds reuse Christmas trees to create a habitat for their fish to nest. For a nonaquatic route, Landa suggests staking the tree in your backyard and redecorating it with natural items such as popcorn for native birds to enjoy.