Now Trending

While some longtime favorite home designs are waning, many colorful trends are emerging in their stead. We asked three interior designers for insights into the hottest interior design trends in Richmond for 2023.

Richmond magazine: What design trends do you think will gain traction this year in Richmond?

Jennifer Stoner, Jennifer Stoner Interiors: We’re seeing an embrace of all things nostalgic. In my home, I’ve created a lounge in our solarium with our throwback board games, vinyl collection and our record player. We’re seeing this vintage style show up in elements of furniture, artwork and fabrics.

Angela Wilson Lee, Wilson Lee Interiors: The connection between living space and mental health and well-being. The past few years, we were forced home to examine how we live, and many discovered that change was needed. I’m pleased to see people striving to create better spaces that reflect their lifestyles because that will ultimately affect their mental and spiritual health.

Gayatri Choudhary, GC Interiors: What I’m starting to see in bathrooms — which I think is going to extend into kitchens — is using bold marble or granite. I’m seeing people move away from that all-white countertop and get something that’s more interesting with a little bit more color.

Furniture, fabrics and artwork with vintage style are key to the current trend for all things nostalgic, Jennifer Stoner says. She created a lounge in her solarium featuring throwback board games and her record player and vinyl collection. (Photo courtesy Jennifer Stoner)

RM: Do you think we’ll see any older trends resurface?

Stoner: I anticipate that we’ll see more traditional Persian rugs come back in demand. We’ll see large walls of art and sculptural collages. All of this continues to support the growing trend of maximalism.

Wilson Lee: Old trends will always resurface. One example is the reemerging of floral patterns. I was recently in an industry fabric presentation, and floral fabric and wallpaper for spring 2023 felt very 1990s with a modernized twist.

Choudhary: I’m seeing more bold wallpaper, with more textures, and bigger prints. Kind of what we had in the ’70s, but more modern with different colors.

According to Angela Wilson Lee, natural wood finishes in a range of hues, along with fabrics, wallpapers and rugs in rich, warm color palettes, are important trends. (Photo by Michael Way Jr.)

RM: What trends are on their way out?

Stoner: We’re seeing less of the all-white rooms and kitchens. The midcentury modern aesthetic which has been so popular is also starting to shift more into the ’70s and ’80s with softer, modern curves and bolder colors.

Wilson Lee: The no-personality white and gray. I must say I’m happy to see it go. Studies show that people are happier and more comfortable when they are around color. So we designers must strike the balance of acknowledging trends while educating our clients on the types of spaces that best suit their lives.

Choudhary: I think the modern farmhouse and shiplap styles are starting to go out. You find it in so many homes that it’s no longer unique. I think that people want their house to be different from their friends and neighbors.

Wallpaper is bigger and bolder than ever, according to Gayatri Choudhary. Look for patterns ranging from florals to dramatic large-scale prints with '70s vibes and modern colorways — like the wallpaper in this home office — and textures such as grass cloth, embossed leathers and cork. (Photo by Gordon Gregory)

RM: What color trends do you predict we’ll see?

Stoner: Bold colors are gaining in popularity with an embrace of all jewel tones. We’re also seeing more muddy versions of those jewel tones with terracotta, sage and mustard. Blues have been safe colors for so long, but we’re starting to see the shades of blue get amplified with the infusion of cobalt or bold teal.

Wilson Lee: With cabinets and furniture, we’re seeing a lot of stained woodwork come back after years of painted furniture. That trend carries over to textiles in the brown family with punches of brighter colors like berry hues and acid greens.

Choudhary: Jewel tones and saturated colors — whether that’s ochre, tones of purple, or especially green. I think that all-white or light gray houses are on the way out and people want something that brings them a little bit more joy.