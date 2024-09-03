Glam(orous) Interior Style

× Expand Illustration by Tequitia Andrews

While neutrals and simple design elements were calm and peaceful during the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners and designers today are looking for more — more color, more pizzazz, more glitz and glamour. Welcome to the return of glam design.

Evolving from the art deco aesthetic of the Roaring ’20s, glam decor and the glam lifestyle arrived front and center during the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1930s. Also known as Hollywood Regency, glam design is elegant, lavish and a bit over the top, mirroring celebrities themselves. (Think Katharine Hepburn in white chiffon with sequins or Joan Crawford in a shimmering velvet gown and fur stole.)

Now, a century later, glam is back as a top interior design trend. No longer just for the rich and famous, glam design is accessible and easy to integrate with most any other style. Its rich colors, luxurious fabrics and lustrous objects create a big impact and satisfy the need for indulgence, escapism and self-care. If minimalism was all about less, then maximalism is perhaps about living life to the fullest.

Rich and Bold

In the 1930s, famed designer Dorothy Draper took glam’s basic ideals and ran with them, breaking traditional boundaries of color and pattern. This level of opulence can be found at the Greenbrier Hotel in West Virginia that she designed in the 1940s, featuring checkerboard marble floors, indulgent wallpaper, prolific use of patterns, and pops of red, green, blue and pink. Her rich color choices add depth and flair, immediately setting a mood of luxury. Homeowners who steer more neutral can enhance their spaces by infusing color and contrast in the form of animal print upholstery, a boldly striped window treatment or dining room chairs painted in jewel tones such as sapphire blue or emerald green.

Make It Shine

Glistening marble countertops, lacquered furniture, mixed metals and sparkling chandeliers — bring on the glitz and glimmer! Silver and gold have long signified wealth and luxury and are frequently used together in glam design. Designers are also reintroducing chrome via stovetop hoods and cabinet hardware in the kitchen or shiny new end tables in the living room. Widely used in the 1960s, acrylic furniture has made a comeback, creating a sleek look that’s simultaneously vintage and modern. A mirrored dresser or coffee table is another nod to Old Hollywood, especially when paired with high-gloss painted walls and a sequined pillow or two. Just as jewelry accentuates an outfit, lighting is a crucial element of glam design, from detailed gold sconces and vintage chandeliers to polished lamps and modern pendants.

Luxurious Textures

Glam design is a treat for the senses. Today’s trends include layering feel-good fabrics such as soft velvet, sumptuous silk, faux fur and plush rugs. Details such as fringed edges or tufted sofas, chairs and headboards also create a high-end, refined look. Three-dimensional art and sculpture elevate and add intrigue to interiors. Using varying textures creates a luxurious and inviting space while balancing the smooth surfaces and cool metallic colors in the room.

Timeless Appeal

Trends come and go, but luxury and glamour never go out of style. The high-quality materials, tasteful statement pieces and rich colors associated with glam design give a lasting impression of elegance and sophistication. Simply making a few bold choices can transform your space dramatically. So, step out of your comfort zone, embrace your extravagant side and prepare to dazzle.