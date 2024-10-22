Beyond Bling

× Expand Sumptuous layers of texture, pattern and color define this glam living room designed by Courtney Ludeman. (Photo courtesy Courtney Ludeman Interiors

Forget the red carpet — it’s time to bring glamour home. We asked four Richmond decorators for their top tips to take your spaces from lovely to luxurious.

Courtney Ludeman, Courtney Ludeman Interiors

“Think of luxurious places you’ve been,” Ludeman suggests. “That’s where you find quality products like marble, limestone, velvet and silk. Take timeless elements, put them together just so, then add a twist, something unexpected that casts a whole new light on it. For example, pair edgy contemporary art and a modern chandelier with traditional dark furniture to glam things up. Put together a Pinterest board to build a picture of what you like, starting with an inspiration fabric. It’s like working a jigsaw puzzle. Thinking through all the pieces and putting the colors and textures together thoughtfully goes a really long way.”

Kristi Lane, Visible Proof

“Interiors follow fashion,” Lane says, noting the trend toward quiet luxury. “People prefer custom, handmade pieces. We are seeing darker woods that add warmth and texture, and an earthier color palate. Add luxury with accessories like an alpaca throw or marble accents.” Bringing in original art and mixing custom pieces with off-the-shelf items and new with vintage is key. Lane notes, “Richmond has a wealth of incredible local artists and great galleries and vintage shops where you can find unique pieces that are fun, glam and have an edge. You’ll know when you’ve found the right piece because it will elevate everything around it without being distracting.”

Anne Hulcher Tollett, Hanover Avenue

“Glamorous interiors showcase a mix of well-chosen pieces that represent individual style,” Hulcher Tollett says. “My first rule is never, ever get the set. Most people have an inherent aesthetic. Think about how you love to dress; you wouldn’t match everything.” Hulcher Tollett recommends mixing textures and finishes using fabric, metal, glass, stone and wood so the room doesn’t feel one-dimensional. “Look for the profiles and lines that never tire. You need at least one piece with history, whether it’s a family treasure or something thrifted. For a beautiful, unstudied look, add irreverent elements like fun finials and wonderfully weird accessories.”

Nan McVey, McVey • Valentine Interior Design

“Glamour begins with a good backdrop,” McVey says. “Lighting is jewelry for your room.” Dimmable fixtures, classic lamps and warm white three-way bulbs offer an inviting glow. Use your favorite color in an eggshell finish on walls and ceilings to wrap the room in a soft sheen. Revitalize tired furniture with high-gloss paint in black, bronze or Chinese red. McVey advises, “Use luxurious fabrics like mohair velvet or wool, or performance fabrics that mimic these classics. Polished floors are always in style. Add a pair of arched gold or silver mirrors for elegance. Play some soft background music. It’s a sophisticated finishing touch.”