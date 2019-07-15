Gardenistas of College Avenue

Members of the Ashland Garden Club share tricks of the floral design trade | Photos by Jay Paul

Much more than a house and garden tour, Historic Garden Week is also a showcase for the art of flower arranging, featuring 2,300 arrangements — ranging in style from lush Dutch Baroque bouquets to spare ikebana stems — created by members of The Garden Club of Virginia for its tours throughout the state. Garden Club volunteers hone their skills in the art of flower arranging, first practiced in ancient Egypt, in workshops and competitions throughout the year.

We joined members of the Ashland Garden Club on the eve of the Ashland Garden Tour, when they graciously offered some pointers as they prepared flower arrangements for every room of a College Avenue Colonial Revival home, including the front porch.

“We pride ourselves in using a lot of garden flowers … there’s always something blooming to use.” —Brenda Gilman

Tips for Styling Beautiful Arrangements

“Fresh flowers last much longer in water than in oasis,” says Ashland Garden Club’s Brenda Gilman. “Use oasis only when necessary to the design, since it isn’t biodegradable. For the dining room table, I made grids of clear floral tape across the containers so the flowers would be held in place and have direct contact with the water source.”

  • Find inspiration everywhere. Several volunteers showed us photos that inspired their arrangements.
  • Choose flowers and containers that coordinate with the decor of the room.
  • Always condition flowers overnight by putting the cut stems in clean, fresh water so they can absorb as much water as possible. Most flowers can be conditioned in room temperature water, but woody stems like/need very hot tap water.  
  • Add a packet of cut flower food or a can of 7UP to the water to help preserve the flowers.
  • Use oasis, flower frogs or floral tape to help hold flowers in place.
  • The height of your design should be at least 1 1/2 times the height of the container.
  • Pick up the main color of the container in the arrangement.

Tools of the trade:

  • A good pair of flower snips
  • Wire cutters
  • A Swiss Army, paring or specialized floral knife
  • Oasis, flower frogs and tubes
  • Florist tape
  • Pipe cleaners to help bend flowers
  • String or twine
  • Florist’s Fix — a gumlike material that helps bond two dry components such as a frog at the bottom of a container

