From Chaos to Calm

Ayanna McMullen (Photo by Jay Paul)

Ayanna McMullen has always had a knack for organization. Though she didn’t know it then, when she was a child, her mother made her share a bedroom with a different sibling from time to time in hopes that Ayanna’s orderly tendencies would rub off on them. “I’ve always been the go-to to keep things straight,” she says. “I’ve always been in tune with spaces.”

Today, this former nonprofit program director with a master’s degree in public administration owns and operates Harmony Organizing.

“Most clients that I work with are people whose pain has become acute,” McMullen says, with situations such as caring for an elderly parent, a baby on the way or the realization that productivity is waning because of a chaotic life. “It can be something more abstract as well, like going through a spiritual transition and feeling the need to release things that no longer align with your personality,” she says.

When organizing, McMullen follows a set of ground rules for all spaces first championed by OG organizer Julie Morgenstern — “space” being the operative word that serves as a mnemonic device: Sort your stuff into categories; Purge what you don’t need; Assign a home to what you want; Containerize items appropriately; and Equalize (maintain your system).

McMullen takes a holistic approach to organizing as well. Beyond the physical aspect of managing stuff, every project also has a mental aspect: By creating an organized space, you free up brain capacity that is otherwise tasked with taking in that space’s information, even on a subconscious level. And every organizing decision has a spiritual component, too — an organized space should align with what you want to achieve in life, how you want to live and who you want to be.

But here’s the good news: Everyone is allowed to have a junk drawer. It’s all about balance, and balance is different for everyone; not everyone needs the same level of order. “Comparison to other people is a pitfall for people who are trying to get their lives in order,” McMullen says.

Here, McMullen offers tips and considerations for taming common hot spots in home management.

CREATE A ‘HEART-CENTERED KITCHEN’

Since the kitchen is undeniably the heart of the home, McMullen likes to help create what she calls a “heart-centered kitchen” — one that nourishes, heals and brings people together.

Start with food. Pull everything out of the refrigerator and cabinets. Put back only the things that are going to nourish you. Toss things that have expired.

BRING BALANCE TO THE BEDROOM

“The bedroom is the place where we like to rest and rejuvenate,” McMullen says. “Every organizing decision in this space should be made with that in mind.

Create a bedroom where you want to spend time. According to McMullen, every bedroom needs a soothing color, comfortable bedding, organized drawers, and clothing and shoe storage. (For shoes, she likes clear boxes.) “For smaller spaces … go vertical [with storage], but not too vertical, or the space will feel like it’s closing in on you,” she says.

MAKE SENSE OF MEMORABILIA

Memorabilia may be the trickiest of all to organize because of emotional attachment, according to McMullen. “We like to keep memorabilia because it sparks a memory of a special event, place, time or a person,” she says.

Honor your feelings, respect your space. When curating memorabilia, ask yourself: Does it bring me joy? Does it help me live in the present by giving me an inspirational boost? Keep only those things that elicit a positive feeling.

HELP FOR HOME OFFICES

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, the workspace is the brain. “It’s where you get things done … where you plan and curate ideas, map out your future, keep important information,” McMullen says. “It’s probably the space where you are emitting the most brain power.”