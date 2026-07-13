Are You Experienced?

Ready to start your next renovation project? We asked three Richmond-based contractors how homeowners can find a good contractor and ensure a successful home improvement endeavor.

× Expand Photo courtesy HomeMasons

Mason Hearn

Founder and president, HomeMasons

“Find the right fit for the job. There are a lot of generalists in this industry. Look at how long the contractor has been in business. Trust is founded on good experience with other clients, or by taking the time to explain the value versus the cost.

“Look for contractors with professional affiliations. Check the Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) of Central Virginia’s website and the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) to verify their licensure. These are great resources for finding contractors who meet advanced criteria and pledge to uphold high professional standards.

“You have to trust your contracting team — the contractor, architect and designer. Thoughtful design leads to a successful project. Everything should be clear. Make sure you’re understanding what you’re getting.”

× Expand Photo courtesy HomeLink

Bill Maslink

Founder and president, HomeLink

“References are old-fashioned because no contractor is going to give the name of someone who wasn’t happy with the work. Ask your neighbors about contractors they’ve worked with. You want a contractor who shares your vision. See if there’s a meeting of the minds.

“Identify the scope of the work. What are you trying to do? The budget becomes a good question. What’s the amount of money I can invest in the renovation? Do I have a Cadillac concept with a Volkswagen budget? Understand what’s affordable.

“Understand when and how things will be done, keep the communication lines open and don’t be afraid to ask questions. When the angst builds up, it can lead to a flood of things. Always be in contact with the project manager. It makes things go smoother.”

× Expand Photo by Jake Roth courtesy Lane Homes & Remodeling

Edward Lane IV

President, Lane Homes & Remodeling

“If you can, find a third-party endorsement that doesn’t come from the contractor. Look up the license with DPOR to see if it’s current or if they have any complaints. Also, ask tons of good questions. Do you have experience or expertise working with homes like mine? Am I comfortable with this company and the people I’ll be working with? Who does what at the company? Do the homework.

“Ask the contractor about their process. Is the scope of work complete, and how will they complete it? Have them walk you through what that looks like, because homeowners don’t always consider all the details of how the work gets done.

“Communication is important. We schedule time with our clients to track the work’s progress.”