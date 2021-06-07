Expressions of Zen

× 1 of 3 Expand The azumaya ("resting place" or tea house in Japanese) in Liesfeld's garden is an important element in the design. (Photo by Junko Liesfeld) × 2 of 3 Expand A native of Japan now at home in Hanover County, Junko Liesfeld started her Japanese garden more than 20 years ago and has been cultivating it ever since. (Photo courtesy Junko Liesfeld) × 3 of 3 Expand “I prune shrubs like azaleas low to the ground because the garden is part of the earth, and I don’t want it to look overly manicured,” Liesfeld says. (Photo by Junko Liesfeld) Prev Next

Serenity. It’s a state of mind that most of us strive for, especially during troubled times. Many people find a calm and peaceful safe haven in a Zen or Japanese garden.

“The influence of Zen Buddhism on Japanese culture has been considerable, and it has led to the formation of our unique culture,” says Junko Liesfeld, founder of Zoen Garden Creation. “The way of flower, the way of tea, the way of calligraphy, the way of pottery and the way of garden. … Zen is not something that can be seen. Zen is a way of thinking that has lasted in our spirit and creation.”

While Zen is a form of a Japanese garden, all Japanese gardens are not Zen gardens. There are five elements in a Japanese garden — stones, plants, water, ornaments and structures such as a teahouse.

“You can build it without all the five elements. It’s all up to the people making the garden,” Liesfeld says. “I don’t like to follow rules. I think it’s everybody’s views. You can feel what nature puts inside of us.”

A Japanese garden is calming and peaceful.

“In the morning in my garden, the sun comes out, and the sunshine goes through the trees. It’s so beautiful. You can welcome a new day, appreciate living,” Liesfeld says. “That is what a Japanese garden gives us.”

Local trees such as dogwoods, redbuds and huckleberry can be blended into a Japanese garden. Azaleas are good for adding subtle pops of color. “A lot of times we prune azaleas and other flowering bushes. If you see a couple of blooms in green shrubs, that is the way nature is,” Liesfeld says. “We are not trying to make everything perfect. We can’t live in a perfect world.”

Water is extremely important for a Japanese garden because of its soothing, purifying aspects. It produces a bright surface when the sun shines on it and “a calm feeling when the rain hits it,” Liesfeld says.

If you specifically want a Zen garden, use an arrangement of three rocks — small, medium and large — to create a well-balanced setting. “It’s important to have ma [“space” in Japanese] between stones, which is easier to get with odd numbers of stones,” Liesfeld says.

You can also use bamboo pipes for water flow. When the water comes out, “it makes calming sounds,” she says.

Moss is another precious element for Japanese gardens. “The green color of moss is something very special. It ranges from deep green to light green,” Liesfeld says. “Mosses grow anywhere there is moisture in the air. You can’t get rid of them, so why not treasure them?”

When Liesfeld is outside working in a garden, she doesn’t think Zen, she says. “But I feel the power of nature, and that is Zen for me.”