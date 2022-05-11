Design Notes

Local designers share their thoughts on kitchen and bath trends

by

As we continue to change and adapt throughout the pandemic, so have our kitchens and bathrooms. From classic favorites to high-tech luxury, there’s a niche for everyone. R•Home asked three Richmond kitchen and bath designers to share their observations and predictions for trends emerging in 2022.

R•Home: Do you think the popular all-white kitchen will persist, or will we see more color?

Grace Sheehan, Kitchen Doctors: We’re seeing a shift from the classic, cool, all-white kitchen to a more warm and earthy kitchen. We’re using white or taupe as a neutral tone or base and pairing it with nature-inspired colors, such as greens and blues.

Sarah Pierce, Lane Homes & Remodeling: I definitely think we’re going to be seeing more color on its own or in combination with the white kitchen. I’ve seen a lot of green. I feel like blue is taking more of a back seat, but it’s still a very timeless color. Camel or leather brown colors are coming back in, as well as a lot of wood tones.

Peyton Edwards, KDWHome: An all-white kitchen is classic and has a timeless appeal. I don’t see that going anywhere; however, we have seen some color creeping in. Mostly grays and blues. This year, we’re starting to see more greens, mostly in the mossy green family.

R•Home: How can homeowners bring the outdoors into their kitchens?

Sheehan: Adding more natural light wherever possible. That could be skylights, windows along the countertops or a window backsplash.

Pierce: I think we’ll be seeing more specific areas that are either for houseplants or indoor gardens like herb gardens.

Edwards: In new construction and extensive renovations, we’re seeing a lot of folded glass walls, one brand of which is known as NanaWalls. Those truly blend the indoors and the outdoors.

R•Home: We live in a highly digital world. Will this extend into kitchens with smart appliances?

Sheehan: I believe smarter and healthier appliances such as app-controlled, Wi-Fi-enabled products, induction cooktops and ranges, steam and convection ovens, connected hubs that tie appliances together, voice-activated lighting, and touchless features will continue to rise.

Pierce: I also think it’s going to be very popular to buy appliances that can incorporate more than just a single use. For example, a wall oven with a steam function, air fry function, or warming function.

Edwards: Most high-end appliances now already come equipped with Wi-Fi technology. For example, your refrigerator can notify you when filters need to be replaced, and you can preheat your oven from your car.

R•Home: Many homeowners are striving to make their spaces an oasis. How’s this playing out in bathroom design?

Sheehan: We’re seeing another shift in bathrooms from clean, cool, almost sterile-looking grays and whites into a more warm, organic color palette. We’re also seeing more universal design features, including large curbless showers, wet rooms and smart technology.

Pierce: People are trying to make it more of a retreat. For example, having a washer and dryer within your primary suite, or a wet bar for tea and coffee, or a sitting area to be able to enjoy that space.

Edwards: Many clients want their bathrooms to mimic those of a luxury hotel or resort. We’re seeing clients splurge on extras such as heated floors and heated towel bars. 

by

