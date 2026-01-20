Mood Bending

× 1 of 3 Expand Illustration by Katie Pelikan × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Serna × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory Prev Next

For centuries, scientists and philosophers have studied how color influences human emotion, which is reflected by its significance in interior design. The emotional pull of different shades creates the backdrop for experiences and memories, making color choices vital for shaping the mood a space evokes.

Everyone experiences colors differently, but it’s hard to deny the common emotional and psychological associations across the spectrum. Red, for example, is stimulating and energetic, while green is soothing and restful.

We asked three Richmond color experts to share their insights on the psychology of color and how it can influence a room’s decor and atmosphere.

Susan Buck

Conservator and paint analyst

“The choice of color and its interaction with light can have a powerful impact on our perception of a space. Toward the end of his life, Thomas Jefferson chose brilliant chrome yellow for the walls of his dining room. It was a stylish, costly color at the time, with the added advantage of reflecting candlelight in the evening and making the chilly room feel more inviting in winter. [Architect] Walter Gropius painted the ceilings of his kitchen and pantry a subtle pink with a hint of yellow. This soft shade reflects warm light from the windows, making the narrow spaces feel more expansive.”

Beth Serna

Color consultant and interior decorator, Beth Serna Studio

“Color is not just visual, it’s biological. Not everyone reacts to colors the same way. It’s the way the light hits it, too. That’s why it’s so important to look at samples, but I like to visit my clients’ homes to see their rug and art choices, because it’s all about context. I want to see what’s in their wardrobes and see the colors they gravitate to. Sometimes people think they need a renovation, but a color change may be all that’s needed. It can change the mood. Color choice is personal. It depends on what makes you happy.”

Stephanie Snyder

Founder, Palette Home design studio

“Color is deeply personal. While a single hue can powerfully evoke mood and energy, the trick is to understand how color truly moves our clients. Beyond that, the real power of any color lies in its relationship with others — a critical principle in how we approach color projects, art curation and interior design. As Monet said, ‘Color is my day-long obsession, joy and torment.’ Color cannot be truly mastered. We take its analysis seriously; for us, it is never ‘just paint’ or ‘just picking a color.’ It is an entire language.”