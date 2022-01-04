Best Dressed

× Expand Illustration by Ellen Surrey

When it comes to window treatments, Karen Hardy knows her stuff. The owner and founder of full-service interior design studio Accent Interiors, Hardy got her start in interior design creating custom drapery for friends and family. R•Home spoke with her to learn more about the resurgence of window treatments and how to choose what’s best for your home.

R•Home: You started Accent Interiors 32 years ago. What inspired your interest in interior design?

Karen Hardy of Accent Interiors (Photo by M. Sykes)

Karen Hardy: I took home economics in eighth grade, and I fell in love with textiles, fabrics and sewing. Years later, when I was working as a registered nurse and my husband and I were building a new home, I wanted custom window treatments, but they were too expensive for us. I started researching how to make them, and we ended up having my custom-made window coverings on every single window in the house. Soon I was inundated with orders from colleagues, family and friends asking me to make them their own. I decided to pursue interior design full time, so I attended Sheffield School of Interior Design [today the New York Institute of Art and Design] and got my certification. Today, our full-service interior design studio and custom drapery room on Chamberlayne Avenue offers clients a one-stop shop for all their interior design needs.

R•Home: What do you think has prompted window treatments becoming popular again?

Hardy: I’ve been in the industry a long time, and I’ve experienced times when people want custom window treatments and nothing else. But especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re making a comeback. It’s not just for looks anymore — people want something functional that serves a purpose in their space. It used to just be about pretty panels, but now we look at everything. How much light comes through the window? Do you need privacy? Do you want to be able to open and close [the panels]? We try to address the needs of every client.

R•Home: What type of window treatments are the most popular right now?

Hardy: Clients want a beautiful banding down the leading edge and a nice pleat style. Valances are also popular; clients want something tailored to their window that also expresses their personality and style. Layering is coming back, too; that used to be really big in the ’90s. Today’s layering is sleeker and incorporates beautiful trims.

R•Home: What advice would you give homeowners for choosing the right window treatments?

Hardy: First, think about your needs. What are you trying to accomplish by dressing this window? Is it just for aesthetics, or will it be functional? That will determine what type of drapery you’re going to need. Take into consideration the type of lighting that you have and if you want to brighten or darken the room, and if you want to add more privacy. That way, you can get an idea of all the elements that go into what you’re trying to achieve.

Key Terms

Drapes vs. curtains Curtains come in pairs or by panel and are installed over blinds or shades. Drapes are typically made from lined, heavier fabrics and are more formal in appearance.

Roman vs. balloon shades Roman shades lift neatly into folds. Balloon shades are more formal and feature balloon-shaped poufs at the bottom.

Swags and jabots A swag is lined fabric that hangs in a drooping curve. Jabots are folded pieces of fabric that fall vertically down the window's sides to create a zig-zag effect.

Valance vs. lambrequin A valance is a short piece of fabric that covers the uppermost part of the window. It can be hung alone or paired with curtains. A lambrequin is a longer type of valance with sides that come farther down the window.

Fabric repeats A fabric’s repeat, measured both horizontally and vertically, indicates how many inches the pattern measures before it starts over again.