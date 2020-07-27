Backyard Birding

× Expand Yellow warblers pass through Richmond in early spring as they migrate north. (Photo via Getty Images)

Among the many things that Richmond has to offer is a diversity of habitats from riverbanks to woodlands that make ideal locations for bird-watching. Of course, birding is something you can also do from the comfort of your own backyard. R•Home spoke with Mary Elfner, vice president of the Richmond Audubon Society, for some tips on backyard bird-watching for beginners.

R•Home: If you had only three things to give to someone just getting into bird-watching, what would they be?

Mary Elfner: Binoculars, a field guide and someone who knows what they’re doing. Wild Birds Unlimited caters to this kind of stuff. There are a lot of resources online, or outdoor stores like Cabela’s and Green Top and REI. Rachel Carson wrote about it in this great book called “The Sense of Wonder,” and she makes a great point. Just take a kid out, you don’t even have to know the names of the birds, just make up your own names! Just start observing.

R•Home: Which apps do you recommend for beginners?

Elfner: I think Merlin is easiest. Merlin is good because you can put in things like basic color, where you were located, that kind of stuff, and it will guess. Audubon is great. EBird is a database and bird sighting tracker. All About Birds is one of my absolute favorites, but that’s not on your phone, that’s a website you go to.

Mary Elfner, vice president of the Richmond Audubon Society (Photo courtesy Mary Elfner)

R•Home: What kinds of birds are we most likely to see in our Richmond backyards?

Elfner: You’ll have migrants in the spring and fall. Resident birds are here year-round, like cardinals and mockingbirds. House sparrows and Carolina wrens are common. Blue jays are beautiful; they’ve got a bad rep because they’re aggressive and they’ll raid nests. In the spring, the sparrows come in, and the neo-tropical migrants — the warblers that people love so much. In the winter, you might see gray catbirds.

R•Home: What are some of the most unusual sightings that people have reported?

Elfner: Every once in a while, there’ll be a snowy owl. In Virginia that’ll always be a big deal because they’re Arctic and tundra owls. Remember Hedwig, from "Harry Potter"? Hedwig was a snowy owl.

R•Home: Is there any special vocabulary a beginner needs to learn?

Elfner: It’s good to know the names of the birds — the common names, not the scientific names — and some of the anatomy.

R•Home: How can you attract birds to your yard?

Elfner: Bird feeders will attract birds, different ones at different seasons.

R•Home: Do you have any special tips?

Elfner: I encourage families and parents and grandparents to take the kids out. It opens up the children’s world, for sure, and keeps them in touch with the environment.