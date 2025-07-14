× 1 of 4 Expand The fireplace in the living room was updated with a new marble surround and mantel. The antique mirror above it was installed to add character. The sconces are by Urban Electric. × 2 of 4 Expand Pulliam says the purple zellige tile was selected to inject a bit of fun. In addition to a wine fridge, the bar includes hidden refrigerator drawers. × 3 of 4 Expand The laundry room, which also functions as a pantry, is wrapped in Brier & Byrd’s whimsical Mushroom Party wallpaper and accented with a midcentury modern-inspired green paint color from Farrow & Ball. × 4 of 4 Expand The sconces and chandelier in the dining room are by Urban Electric. H.J. Holtz & Sons painted the ceiling and trim with a high-gloss lacquer paint from Fine Paints of Europe. Prev Next

If you are quick to judge a book by its cover, prepare for a plot twist. From the street, this 1910 beauty in Richmond’s Fan District reads like a Victorian novel. But open the door, and the story takes a delightful turn, thanks to decorator Anne Pulliam’s artful composition of colorful accents, playful alcoves and whimsical wallpaper against traditional, turn-of-the-century details. The result is a timeless tale with a twist.

The clients, returning to Richmond after a decade in New York City, wanted a walkable neighborhood and a historic home that could effortlessly embrace their modern-day lifestyle. They found a house with great bones but in need of significant edits. Longtime friends of Pulliam’s, the clients entrusted her with their home’s next chapter.

The internationally renowned decorator and Richmond native Charlotte Moss once said, “There are two things that make a room timeless: a sense of history and a piece of the future.” Pulliam brought this classic juxtaposition into perfect play, balancing the home’s historic grandeur with stylish, modern enhancements. The dining room’s original millwork is paired with a high-gloss lacquer ceiling, textured grasscloth and a contemporary table. “It’s a playful contrast and sophistication that this kind of house can really hold,” Pulliam says.

In the kitchen, Shaker cabinets keep things simple, but, steps away, Farrow & Ball’s moody Bancha green paint pairs with a fanciful mushroom wall covering from Brier & Byrd to create an enchanting laundry room. Nearby, a coffee bar is the main character against a backdrop of handmade purple tile, referencing period artistry.

Pulliam shares some strategies she used to incorporate intrigue without creating a design identity crisis.

Create instant contrast with paint, like how the dark and dramatic dining room opens onto a bright, airy kitchen.

Have a consistent thread running throughout, whether it’s a recurring color, finish or texture that ties it all together.

Like white space on a page, empty space allows you to appreciate the room’s contents. In the living room, warm white walls give the motion-filled marble fireplace and punchy sofa breathing room.

In a traditional space, bold, modern art wakes things up. Conversely, a moody oil painting gives a contemporary room old-soul energy.

Keep scale and proportion balanced. The moldings and columns were strategically scaled to the ceiling height and width of openings.

Ultimately, Pulliam says, have a master plan. “Understanding the overall mood and feel you are going for gives you a road map so you don’t go off track,” she says. “Being thoughtful about the design of each space within the overall vision gives you the freedom to play without going overboard.”