Amaryllis and Alteo

Illustration by Cate Andrews

There was once a shy nymph named Amaryllis who fell in love with the handsome shepherd Alteo. He did not return her affection. On the advice of an oracle, Amaryllis dressed in maiden’s white and stood outside Alteo’s door for 30 nights, piercing her lovelorn heart with a golden arrow. Wherever a drop of her blood fell to the ground, a tall, trumpet-shaped red flower bloomed. When Alteo, who was passionate about flowers, discovered Amaryllis on his doorstep surrounded by beautiful red blossoms, he fell in love, her heart was healed, and a favorite holiday flower got its name.

The amaryllis that we know and love are hybrids of the tropical species that are native to Central and South America, where they bloom in spring and summer. But they are just as willing to bloom indoors in winter in our part of the world, which explains their particular appeal at holiday time.

“We love an amaryllis for its red, white, pink, peach and even striped flowers that complement holiday greenery,” says Robin Corradino, store manager at Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds in the Fan.

She likes to “plant several bulbs in a large container in various stages of growth, accented with fresh moss, evergreens, glittery ting ting, or gold and silver ornaments.” Mix them with paperwhites to add dimension and variety or make a statement with a solitary stem. “They’re also great in cut arrangements because they have such long-lasting blooms,” she adds.

The beauty of an amaryllis is equal only to the wonder of watching it grow. Corradino calls it “their festive floral magic” — when the tip of a flat, green tongue pokes out of an amaryllis bulb and grows an astounding 1 to 2 inches a day until it swells and bursts into bloom. The flowers last up to two weeks, followed by a set of three to six strap-like leaves, and, with the right care, can make an encore appearance annually — an enduring symbol of Amaryllis’ love, beauty and determination.

To turn an amaryllis into a holiday tradition, wait until the blooms are spent before cutting the stem off just above the bulb. In mid-April, plant it outside in a sunny spot with the top third of the bulb exposed so that the leaves can store energy from the sun to fuel next year’s flowering. Cut the leaves off an inch above the bulb in late summer at the end of the growing season, pull it out of the soil, and store it in a brown paper bag in a cool, dark place — the bulb needs eight to 12 weeks of dormancy in order to rebloom. In mid-October, choose a container that is just slightly larger than the bulb itself with drainage holes in the bottom. “Bury the bulb in potting medium, leaving the top third visible, and give it bright, indirect light,” Corradino explains. Water when the soil surface feels dry to the touch.

In three to six weeks, another tiny green tip will emerge as your amaryllis grows into a cluster of bright trumpets to herald the holiday season.