A Time to Reap, a Time to Sow

× Expand Hearty greens like kale are the all-stars of cool-season gardening. (Photo via Getty Images)

As summer begins to relinquish her grip on the vegetable garden, a fresh team of fall vegetables is ready to take to the field. Some produce a continuous yield long into fall, some reward patience with a late-season harvest, and others will winter over, coming back to life in spring if they are properly protected. In nature’s seasonal relay, timing is everything.

Autumn Campbell and her husband, Brian Garretson, own Tomten Farm in Prince Edward County, where they grow organic produce and herbs for local farmers markets, restaurants and CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) shares. “Much of what we grow for fall, we start in July and August,” she says. “And because we don’t get low temperatures until January in Richmond, we can harvest as late as December — even longer with protection from the elements.”

Campbell offers several strategies for outwitting winter weather. “It’s not just frost, it's wind chill and temperature fluctuation that endanger fall vegetables,” she explains. Plant near a building, on a south-facing wall, where the radiant heat will help protect plants from cold. Choose a spot that gets at least six hours of direct sun (preferably morning sun) and offers shelter from winter wind. To protect plants from bruising wind, cold and snow, Campbell recommends using a “row cover,” a low tunnel of lightweight synthetic fabric supported by a system of wire arches, that allows sunlight to penetrate and air to circulate while keeping soil warm. “Always insulate beds with a layer of leaf mulch,” she adds.

Quick-growing vegetables are the all-stars of cool-season gardening — hearty greens such as collards, kale and spinach that mature in as little as 30 days. It’s as close to immediate gratification as gardening gets. Campbell suggests seeding in staggered intervals, two to three times throughout the season. Called succession planting, this produces a small, continuous yield that can be enjoyed at its peak, again and again well into December.

Spinach, she explains, can survive temperatures as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit. “The outermost leaves might die off, but the plant itself will survive,” she says. “The more mature the plant is when we get frost, the hardier it is. And the colder it is, the better it tastes. That goes for kale and collards, too.”

“Swiss chard and mustard greens are less cold-tolerant,” she says. Bok choy or pak choy can be seeded indoors and then transplanted through mid- to late-September, as can salad radishes. Hakurei turnip, a white, Japanese-style turnip that takes 30 days from planting to harvest, is one of her favorites. “You can eat the greens, too,” she says. “They’re mild because they are young and grow fast.”

Bitter greens such as radicchio, escarole and frisee (curly endive) can be difficult to grow, Campbell cautions. Better to focus on cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, rutabaga and turnips. Start them indoors in early July and set them out in mid-August. Or buy seedlings and transplant them in September. Either way, plants that are established by late October will produce throughout the fall in Central Virginia.