A Seller’s Quest

I heard the harsh ping of metal hammer on tile before I saw what I had done: The wall-mounted soap dish had cracked. We were installing a new vanity in the bathroom, and in repairing one thing, I had broken another.

Two steps forward, one step back. Such has been my quest in preparing my house to sell. Yes, that’s right, it’s time to say goodbye to my first house — and to this column I’ve so enjoyed writing. Emboldened by a new ring on my finger and a job offer for each of us in Williamsburg, my freshly minted fiance and I have decided to move to the Colonial capital. But not before my first house presents a few final challenges.

Painter’s Regret

To my chagrin, just three or four years after painting my walls, nearly every single wall needs a touch-up. Yes, some spots are nail holes from art rearranged or decluttered for staging, but far too many are just general wear-and-tear marks. Every time I return to the sink to wash paint off my hands after another touch-up session, I wonder, Should I have sprung for that “premium” paint? Home improvement stores have more levels of paint than dealerships have vehicle trim levels, and I’ll be the first to admit, I rarely spring for the good stuff. My one saving grace? In our early painting days, my grandma brought over a bag of empty peanut butter jars and advised me to save and label leftover paint by room. Those have been a lifesaver.

A Chilling Quote

When I first bought a sans-AC house, I figured I would rough it out for one summer and then spring for the upgrade. During my inspection, I was told that because my oil furnace already had ductwork to heat the house, adding an air conditioning unit wouldn’t be an exorbitant expense. Though I’ve survived with strategically placed window units, central cooling now seems like a necessary MLS line item to sell the house. Unfortunately, I’ve learned that the existing heating system ductwork does not have the insulation necessary for cool air. I’m left weighing some expensive options: upgrade the existing ductwork and install a new heat pump in the crawl space; cut new returns into my ceiling for an attic heat pump; or perhaps add the cooling element to the house through a multi-split system. I know what I would do if I were staying in the house for 20 years, but what to do for the highest return? The jury is still out.

Color Me Relieved

Another house feature I once thought I would change I now adore: my powder-blue bathtub. I had researched tub resurfacing before I put an offer on the house, sure I couldn’t live with the hue. But other updates took precedence. Then I found a lovely modern floral shower curtain that tied in the bombastic blue. Soon, the color began to feel relaxing, and the tub and I bonded over bubbles and red wine. I was almost surprised when my Realtor pointed to the tub during our preliminary walk-through. I had forgotten it was an eyesore because to me, it no longer was. But I remembered my aversion as a buyer and called a resurfacing company.

That soap dish I broke while removing our old vanity? You can’t find replacements at the corner hardware store. Crowd sourcing via Facebook led me to check Caravati’s, the architectural salvage mecca. They sell soap dishes with a 5-by-5-inch tile mount to match my vintage bathroom. But they didn’t have white. I purchased the closest I could find — white with brown speckles — and immediately called the resurfacing company that was scheduled to blast my tub white in a few weeks. Sure enough, they could add in the soap dish for $30. With the cost of the dish, it was only a $50 error.Surely, I’ve made even more expensive mistakes in this house. But I hope my renovations and updates will outweigh those errors. For now, I forge ahead and try to see the “sold” sign at the end of this quest.