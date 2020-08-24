× Expand A Paul Neyron rose (Illustration by Carson McNamara)

Call them old garden roses, antique roses or heirloom roses: They are the purebreds of the rose world.

A rose by any other name is a hybrid, the offspring of two different varieties created by breeders. (The first hybrid tea rose was introduced in 1869.) The direct descendants of roses that date back several centuries, heirloom roses bloom with the same form, color, shape and size as their flowering forebears.

Antique roses look like peonies in full bloom. Blowsy and lush, they fill the garden with their enchanting perfume. Gathered into a mass of lavish blossoms, they make perfect cut flowers. Almost always blooming on old wood, often with a double or semi-double form, they grow as erect shrubs, climbing vines or trailing varieties.

Lisa Caperton’s love of heirloom roses is rooted in the renovation of a courtyard garden in her Church Hill home. Inspired by the casual elegance of an English cottage garden, the former set decorator and professional photo stylist, now a real estate agent, chose antique roses “for their fragrance, to be beautiful accents in a mixed border of boxwood and antique perennials.” That was over 25 years ago.

Caperton finds heirloom roses relatively simple to grow, requiring very little of the spraying, dusting, pruning and fussing associated with their more demanding cousins. Planted in a 50-50 mix of loamy soil and compost, they thrive in six hours of sun a day, require space to ensure air circulation and prefer consistent watering.

The delicate beauty of an old garden rose belies its sturdy constitution. They are relatively disease-resistant, explains Caperton, because their natural safeguards have not been altered through breeding. But they are susceptible to pests. Even so, she does not spray her roses. “I give them plenty of love and attention, but I’m not interested in dealing with spray schedules and chemicals. I have found varieties that do well in our climate, withstand a bit of neglect and perform well without chemicals. And my kids learned early on how to pick off Japanese beetles and squish aphids after dinner each night,” she says, laughing.

Most antique roses bloom only once each spring. Caperton likes to think of them as ephemeral. “They are beautiful for their brief shining moment, and then they rest for the remainder of the year,” she explains. She cuts hers back after they bloom and without bothering to spray. “I wonder if that isn’t the magic of those old-fashioned once bloomers. Perhaps because they have not been bred to perform over and over again, they don’t get tired and weary. They give us everything they have, and we should appreciate them for their fleeting beauty.”

Caperton's Favorites

Rosa Mundi: Rosa gallica versicolor is probably the oldest striped rose.

Fantin-Latour: A Centifolia or cabbage rose, thought to predate 1900, produces fragrant flowers reminiscent of old paintings.

Celsiana Damask: Dating from 1750, this rose has stunning blooms with striking yellow centers.

Mutabalis: A China rose, introduced before 1894, displays blossoms that change color through the season.

Paul Neyron: This hybrid perpetual French rose, developed in 1860, produces enormous blooms.