Epoch’s Epic Move

Now there’s more Epoch than ever before: The South Side vintage dealer has moved to a new, larger location in an office park just off Midlothian Turnpike. The new showroom, the third for the Midcentury and Danish modern specialists since opening in 2013, is perfect for their collection of cool vintage stuff, according to co-owners Colena Hammond and Jake Moore. The duo has amassed a huge inventory of 1950s and ’60s finds to fill the space, including a fabulous dresser by Danish American designer Jens Risom and a rare set of eight teak dining chairs by Dane Arne Vodder.

“We’re thrilled with our new setting,” Hammond says. “The space has great flow from room to room and an abundance of natural light.”

There’s also more time to shop the Epoch collection with the addition of new weekday hours: Monday to Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. 6290 Old Warwick Road, Suite A.