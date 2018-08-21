Paying It Forward

Hickok Cole Architects designs a happy home for Dominion Payroll at the company’s new headquarters | Photos by Ansel Olson

Over the past 16 years, Richmond-based Dominion Payroll has grown from a two-man operation in a 600-square-foot office to 80 employees working out of offices in six states. The payroll service’s new 20,000-square-foot headquarters in Scott’s Addition, part of the Symbol multiuse development, allowed co-founders David Fratkin and Dave Gallagher to move their growing staff into a bright, open-concept workspace. With the help of design firm Hickok Cole Architects and local companies like LaDIFF and Surface Architectural Supply for furnishings, Dominion Payroll's new home strikes the perfect balance between beauty and function.

“The new space has a ton of natural light and is very functional. And at the same time, it reflects who Dominion Payroll really is.” —Jessica Zullo, director of RVA Studio, senior associate, Hickok Cole Architects

DESIGN TIP: Carefully balance color with a mix of warm tones and crisp white backgrounds; this will ensure that a space doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Project team: Hickok Cole Architects — Jessica Zullo, director of RVA Studio, senior associate Matt Rohr, RA, CSI, CDT, LEED AP, senior associate Angela Foley, NCIDQ, LEED AP ID+C, WELL AP Emily Rickman, LEED AP

