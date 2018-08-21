Paying It Forward

Over the past 16 years, Richmond-based Dominion Payroll has grown from a two-man operation in a 600-square-foot office to 80 employees working out of offices in six states. The payroll service’s new 20,000-square-foot headquarters in Scott’s Addition, part of the Symbol multiuse development, allowed co-founders David Fratkin and Dave Gallagher to move their growing staff into a bright, open-concept workspace. With the help of design firm Hickok Cole Architects and local companies like LaDIFF and Surface Architectural Supply for furnishings, Dominion Payroll's new home strikes the perfect balance between beauty and function.

× Expand Entry: “How can we give a space that is inspiring, collaborative and visionary to our employees?” asks Dominion Payroll co-founder Dave Gallagher, describing his primary concern during the process of creating the company’s new offices.

× Expand Kitchen areas: In the office’s kitchen areas, vibrant backsplashes were created using reclaimed skateboards from the company Art of Board.

× Expand Common room: “We wanted a big, open space where we could get together as a company,” Fratkin says. Used for both work and play, the multifunctional room hosts client training sessions along with pingpong and cornhole tournaments.

“The new space has a ton of natural light and is very functional. And at the same time, it reflects who Dominion Payroll really is.” —Jessica Zullo, director of RVA Studio, senior associate, Hickok Cole Architects

× Expand Conference room: Created by the local branding agency Helm & Hue, the mural on the back wall of the conference room features Scott’s Addition’s street grid, with “DP” marking the location of Dominion Payroll’s office.

× Expand Trask mural: Artist Ed Trask sketched a large mural of Richmond images on an office wall, then created a paint-by-number scheme that Dominion Payroll employees completed over the course of three months.

DESIGN TIP: Carefully balance color with a mix of warm tones and crisp white backgrounds; this will ensure that a space doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Project team: Hickok Cole Architects — Jessica Zullo, director of RVA Studio, senior associate Matt Rohr, RA, CSI, CDT, LEED AP, senior associate Angela Foley, NCIDQ, LEED AP ID+C, WELL AP Emily Rickman, LEED AP