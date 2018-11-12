Richmond’s boutique hotels are more than a place to bunk. They are design destinations in their own rights, infused with sophistication and culture. Whether your family is checking in for the holidays or you are looking to grab dinner and drinks with friends, you’ll find plenty of elegance and inspiration throughout our town’s luxurious lodges.

× 1 of 6 Expand In the lobby, a wall between two rooms was knocked down to create an open area for a lounge and check-in counters. (Photo by Ansel Olson) × 2 of 6 Expand Guests who stay in “The Roomie” enjoy a separate living area painted in Sherwin-Williams’ “Oceanside,” the paint company’s 2018 Color of the Year. Coincidentally, Baskervill’s Kreyling chose the color for the suites’ living rooms in 2014. (Photo by Ansel Olson) × 3 of 6 Expand On each floor, elevator corridors are painted with murals by local artists. Seen here is Chris Milk’s “Lucia” mural. Baskervill asked each artist to paint what Richmond means to them. (Photo by Ansel Olson) × 4 of 6 Expand The Commonwealth was originally a saloon and cafe opened by German immigrant Louis Rueger in 1846. After a fire in 1865, the watering hole was rebuilt and named Lafayette Saloon. It later expanded to include a few rooms for intoxicated guests and then to the 24-room Hotel Rueger in 1901. Rueger’s grandson expanded in 1913 to its current size. (Photo by Ansel Olson) × 5 of 6 Expand The hotel’s 59 guest suites are appointed with cozy lounge areas along with local artwork, such as reproductions of artist Hamilton Glass paintings and screen prints by Lightbox Print Co. In lieu of headboards, beds are framed with custom millwork painted white. (Photo by Ansel Olson) × 6 of 6 Expand Doors to guest rooms are painted with Richmond scenes and characters as a way to incorporate the city’s vibrant arts and tattoo culture. Abstract colorful backgrounds were painted by muralist Austin Fitch, and the designs were painted by tattoo artist Charles Berger. (Photo by Ansel Olson) Prev Next

Modern History

Downtown’s The Commonwealth transforms from traditional and dated to contemporary and fresh

HOTEL: The Commonwealth

ADDRESS: 901 Bank St.

STYLE: Contemporary chic

The Commonwealth reopened its doors to the public in December 2017 with a fresh and inviting new space after undergoing a complete transformation headed up by local architecture and interiors firm Baskervill.

Both structural and cosmetic work were done to bring the boutique hotel’s dated look to the present day. The hotel’s traditional aesthetic and neutral color palette were traded for clean lines, contemporary furnishings and light fixtures, and local artwork.

“Richmond references was the big thing, a tie to the city,” says Robert Reed, SMI Hotel Group vice president. “We wanted to incorporate art and the tattoo culture of the city.”

For instance, one piece of art that hangs on the second story of the lobby is a replica of a full-body tattoo done by tattoo artist Charles Berger of Two Pillars Tattoo. Another Richmond reference hangs in the lobby: an abstract contemporary painting by artist Andre Shank of the goddess Virtus from the Virginia seal.

“Hotel art has a bad rap, and it shouldn’t be that way,” says Baskervill interior designer Anna Kreyling. “Every single piece is intentional.”

TASTE OF HISTORY: An 1868 ad in Richmond’s Daily Dispatch features “Mountain Dew Whiskey” at the Lafayette Saloon — which would evolve over time to Hotel Rueger and now The Commonwealth — available by the glass, bottle, gallon or barrel. As a nod to the Rueger legacy, The Commonwealth’s bar serves Rueger’s Old Fashioned Moonshine, a mix of Belle Isle Moonshine, lemon, lime, orange zest and vanilla extract topped off with Mello Yellow ($8.50).

From the lobby and restaurant to the guest suites, furnishings are classic with a modern spin.

“A lot of times when you see renovation where they are modernizing a traditional space, it goes too modern,” says Kreyling. “And then there is a clash because it’s not referencing anything from before. We were trying to take some traditional elements and give them a little bit of a spin.”

Local artisans were tapped to help bring the hotel’s vision to life — millwork by Virginia Woodcrafters, wood furniture by Charter of Lynchburg and art framing by Worth Higgins.

× 1 of 6 Expand In 1988 seven historic row houses were transformed into the Linden Row Inn, and since then have undergone several updates. The buildings, which are an example of Greek Revival architecture, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 6 Expand During the transformation, the reception area was opened up to create more space for guests as they enter the inn. A large wooden desk was replaced with a sleek marble counter. (Photo by Jumping Rocks Photography courtesy Linden Row Inn) × 3 of 6 Expand Linden Row Inn’s dining room was transformed into a bright new location for Urban Farmhouse. “It had to read to the character of Urban Farmhouse, but suited to the context of the inn,” says Dykshorn of making sure the cafe’s design echoed the inn’s design aesthetic. (Photo by Jumping Rocks Photography courtesy Linden Row Inn) × 4 of 6 Expand The parlor was freshened up with a light gray-blue paint and comfy traditional furnishings. Fireplaces are a focal point in the parlor with their unique architecture. (Photo by Jumping Rocks Photography courtesy Linden Row Inn) × 5 of 6 Expand “We were also mindful of creating a space that can highlight our rotating exhibition of works by local artists,” says Vishal Savani, managing partner of the Linden Row Inn. The hotel partners with 1708 Gallery, which curates seasonal art exhibits within the inn’s public spaces. (Photo by Jumping Rocks Photography courtesy Linden Row Inn) × 6 of 6 Expand Guest rooms are outfitted in a neutral color scheme and are furnished with a mix of period antiques and sophisticated traditional pieces. (Photo by Jumping Rocks Photography courtesy Linden Row Inn) Prev Next

Historic Revival

The Linden Row Inn celebrates Richmond’s history and traditions with classically styled interiors

HOTEL: Linden Row Inn

ADDRESS: 100 E. Franklin St.

STYLE: Traditional elegance

Housed in seven historic brick row houses dating to the 1840s and bordering Franklin Street, the Linden Row Inn is steeped in history. Edgar Allan Poe played in the garden on the property when he was a child, and the row houses were home to several prominent girls’ schools — The Southern Female Institute, Mrs. Pegram’s School and then Miss Ellett’s School for Girls (now St. Catherine’s School).

In the summer of 2016, the historic Linden Row Inn re-opened its doors after undergoing a renovation of its public spaces, while also giving the guest suites a cosmetic update to reflect its historic aesthetic.

“The goal for the remodel … was to maintain the historic ethos of the place and to introduce a bright and comfortable space,” says Vishal Savani, managing partner of the 70-room boutique hotel.

The renovation included the inn’s lobby and parlor spaces, along with a new location for the local cafe chain Urban Farmhouse.

Stripped down to its bare bones, the inn’s original dining room was transformed into the cafe’s new locale. To brighten and expand the space, the room was opened up to a hallway with large windows overlooking the courtyard, and a new door was added so that customers could easily access the cafe from the street.

The design of the front desk area and the lobby’s parlor was spearheaded by Todd Dykshorn of Architecture Design Office, and the parlor’s classic furnishings were selected by Donna Chamberlain of Designing Women in Hickory, North Carolina. “The material was carried out to match the historical context of the brick and wood and large windows and white painted trim,” says Dykshorn.

Guest rooms were updated with new carpet, bedding and decorative touches that echo the traditional aesthetic of the hotel. “We always want to maintain the historic look and feel of the space, so all updates prioritize this objective,” says Savani.

× 1 of 7 Expand The hotel’s four penthouse suites have rooftop access. Beds in all guest rooms were crafted from old beams that were salvaged from the hotel’s courtyard during construction. (Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel) × 2 of 7 Expand The design team had to use restraint when integrating Quirk’s signature pink hue, adding just enough pops to create sophisticated spaces without going overboard. (Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel) × 3 of 7 Expand As a nod to the building’s past as a department store, glass display cases are used throughout the lobby and Maple and Pine Restaurant. (Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel) × 4 of 7 Expand “Without belaboring Quirk and quirkiness, we wanted to do it subtly,” says Bristow of outfitting the lobby with pale pink and yellow furnishings. (Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel) × 5 of 7 Expand “We chose furniture with lightness, so air can flow under it,” says Bristow of their contemporary selections. “That helps set the mood.” (Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel) × 6 of 7 Expand Suites were decorated with casual and comfortable furnishings in neutral colors that allow the original artwork to shine. (Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel) × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel Prev Next

Artful Interiors

Playful pink and simple elegance permeate the Arts District’s Quirk Hotel

HOTEL: Quirk Hotel

ADDRESS: 201 W. Broad St.

STYLE: Whimsical sophistication

Since its grand opening in September 2015, Quirk Hotel has captivated the Richmond community with its art exhibits, food and drink, and celebratory gatherings. It’s no surprise, then, to hear that the hotel’s design drew inspiration directly from the Richmond community itself.

“I’m from Richmond, and to come back and see how it has changed since I was young … it’s amazing,” says Robert Bristow, who, with wife Pilar Proffitt, is part of the husband-and-wife interior design team Bristow Proffitt Studio (formerly Poesis Design).

The design firm was tasked with incorporating several major concepts into the renovation of the nearly 60,000-square-foot building, including the structure’s unique history as a department store and its architectural stately elegance, along with Richmond’s lively arts scene and distinct history and traditions.

The designers came up with the phrase “simple elegance with a dash of humor” as their mantra for the project.

“The overriding thing was that in Richmond there were a lot of different things coming into the equation,” says Proffitt, “and all these pieces we wanted to grab ahold of and be able to express something with a vision.”

Early in the interior design planning phase the couple came up with the phrase “simple elegance with a dash of humor” as their mantra for the project, which spanned 74 guest rooms, an open-concept lobby, restaurant, rooftop bar and an array of other public spaces.

The design firm embraced the building’s historic and architectural integrity from 1916, while also expressing Quirk’s fun aesthetic.

To complement and not compete with the original artwork placed throughout the hotel, Bristow and Proffitt created thoughtful spaces to display art with big white walls, lots of natural light and simple, elegant furnishings. “It was like yin and yang,” says Bristow.

× 1 of 6 Expand In the Arthur Ashe-themed lobby, a series of sketches of a bouncing tennis ball by artist Michael Kirkbride lines the wood-paneled walls. (Photo courtesy Graduate Richmond) × 2 of 6 Expand Located off West Franklin Street, the modern 16-story building, built in 1969, was previously a DoubleTree hotel. (Photo by Ron Blunt courtesy Graduate Richmond) × 3 of 6 Expand In the lobby’s elevator corridor a rug is adorned with cheeky script that reads, “Things are looking up,” written backwards so that guests can read the text in the ceiling’s mirror when they look up. (Photo courtesy Graduate Richmond) × 4 of 6 Expand Guest rooms are outfitted with leather headboards, corduroy bed skirts, and plaid carpeting and pillows. Hung on the walls are photographs of the American Foxhound, Virginia’s state dog, along with reproductions of vintage posters of punk bands that played in Richmond. (Photo courtesy Graduate Richmond) × 5 of 6 Expand Some of the guest room walls are covered in Chasing Paper’s “Vintage Art” removable wallpaper. (Photo courtesy Graduate Richmond) × 6 of 6 Expand The hotel’s Brookfield cafe is outfitted in a black-and-white color scheme with houndstooth-upholstered wingback chairs and graphic wallpapers. (Photo courtesy Graduate Richmond) Prev Next

Collegiate Charm

The Graduate Richmond combines the city’s unique history with the hotel chain’s signature preppy aesthetic

HOTEL: Graduate Richmond

ADDRESS: 301 W. Franklin St.

STYLE: Preppy nostalgia

Landing in university towns around the country, the Graduate Hotels’ M.O. is to draw decorative inspiration from their local surroundings, giving each property a look and feel that jibes with its city. The Graduate Richmond opened downtown in June 2017, replacing a 16-story DoubleTree hotel.

The hotel chain’s chief creative officer, Andrew Alford, looked to the community for interior design inspiration. “Graduate Richmond’s design encapsulates the city’s social creativity and culture innovation and features subtle nods to some of the city’s most famous citizens, folklore, history and contributions to the country,” he says.

Richmond-born tennis champion Arthur Ashe proved to be a good launching point for decor, giving Alford the opportunity to infuse the hotel with a sporty, preppy, vintage vibe.

DECK THE WALLS: Graduate Hotels partnered with Chasing Paper to launch an exclusive collection of removable wallpaper inspired by the hotel chain’s preppy aesthetic. The two graphic wallpapers, “Vintage Art” and “Root for the Home Team,” are used in guest suites. (Photo by David Szymanski)

Lounge areas in the lobby are outfitted with green rugs bordered in a white stripe, reminiscent of tennis courts. Solid wood coffee tables flash digital quotes from famous Richmonders across a screen that imitates the look of a scoreboard. In the elevator corridor, a curated display of vintage sunglasses gives a subtle nod to Ashe’s love for fashionable eyewear.

Other references to Richmond and Virginia are found throughout. In corridors, prints by artist Lee Gainer, a Virginia Commonwealth University alumna, show iconic Richmond scenes including Main Street Station and St. John’s Church. Gainer also captured Ashe’s win over Jimmy Connors at Wimbledon.

From the wood paneling to the black buffalo plaid textiles in the lobby, Alford created a nostalgic and vintage look. The neighboring cafe called Brookfield takes on a more contemporary vibe with white subway tile, layered black-and-white printed wallpapers and sleek houndstooth-upholstered armchairs.

The 205 guest rooms echo the aesthetic in the lobby with preppy plaids, vintage details, locally inspired artwork and whimsical wallpaper created for Graduate Hotels by Chasing Paper.