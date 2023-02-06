Getting any home renovation project over the finish line has its challenges on a good day. In 2022, lingering labor shortages and supply chain issues further complicated matters, calling for persistence and patience in addition to skill and craftsmanship. The following projects received accolades for surviving and thriving in a challenging year through the Professional Remodeling Organization of Central Virginia’s 2022 Contractor of the Year Awards.

× Expand Photo by Aquatree Designs

Residential Addition

Lane Homes and Remodeling

Maximizing lake views and creating a bigger kitchen were the clients’ primary goals, achieved in this chalet-style addition. Painstakingly measured and meticulously crafted custom steel framing had to be installed and secured before energy-efficient windows could even be ordered, and a sloped lot meant that some elements had to be installed by crane. Despite these challenges, the resulting vaulted great room, open-concept kitchen and new deck provides expanded space for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Two quartz-topped kitchen islands increase prep surfaces in the cook’s kitchen, while reclaimed beams above add warmth to the space. Cable deck railings, as well as doors and windows without trim, lend a modern vibe.

Runner-up: Eppington Homes

× Expand Photo by John Magor

People’s Choice Honoring the COTY Awards 10th Anniversary

Lane Homes and Remodeling

A dilapidated cinder block garage has received the ultimate makeover into a luxurious indoor/outdoor entertaining space. The clients wanted to preserve as much of the 1940s Museum District structure as possible, so the roof and existing walls were reinforced, and bricks from the original structure were used in the surrounding pathways. The interior space features a half-bath with a trough sink and brass fixtures, as well as an area for lounging and dining out of the elements. French doors leading to the veranda help blend the indoor and outdoor spaces while letting in abundant light. Storage hidden behind a barn door adds functionality to the stylish space. A fountain provides peaceful ambiance amidst bustling city life.

× Expand Photo by Aquatree Designs

Kitchen Over $100K

Lane Homes and Remodeling

A dream kitchen with the universal pleasers — endless countertops, professional appliances — is made unique with a custom layout and expert touches. Flipping the original kitchen and dining area made for better use of space and room for a large island with seating. Custom walnut cabinetry with white accents provides the midcentury modern vibe the clients were seeking, while honed quartz countertops and a glass-tile herringbone backsplash lend additional modern touches. A hidden walk-in pantry with motion-sensor lighting provides ample storage. Wide plank white oak engineered hardwood floors lift the whole first floor while a new oversized window floods the space with light.

Runner-up: Virginia Design Group, Morris Tile Distributors, The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store, Artistic Stone Design

× Expand Photo by John Magor

Kitchen Under $100K

Virginia Design Group/Jennifer Duncan

with Morris Tile Distributors, The Somerville Bath & Kitchen Store, Artistic Stone Design

The clients in this 1950s home were hungry for more space in its original kitchen. In their new kitchen, they now enjoy storage and counterspace galore, as well as a built-in breakfast nook where they can sit and read the morning news. Relocating and upgrading appliances made the kitchen even more functional, with the refrigerator camouflaged behind cabinetry. A narrow, custom utility closet keeps cleaning supplies handy but out of sight. Clunky space-eating baseboard radiators were replaced with out-of-the-way toe-kick radiators. Removing layers of linoleum revealed original oak floors that just needed a little sprucing up, their patina continuing to tell the home’s story.

Runner-up: Custom Kitchens Inc.

× Expand Photo by HD Brothers

Commercial Remodel

Lane Homes and Remodeling

Patients heading to their appointments at these orthodontists’ new location are in for a treat: a custom office crafted with the whole experience in mind. The practice wanted to create a fresh, welcoming environment, embodying a gentler approach to orthodontics. What was once an empty box is now a place both patients and staff enjoy. A vertical slat wall behind the reception desk is a preview of meticulous woodworking, craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout the office. Innovative privacy panels divide the open floor plan into unique treatment areas while adding a decorative element.

Runner-up: Eppington Homes

× Expand Photo by Aquatree Designs

Residential Interior or Exterior Specialty

Lane Homes and Remodeling

Avid wine collectors always dreamed of having a dedicated place to store and enjoy their 1,000 bottle-collection. In this prize-winning refurbished basement, an unused crawlspace was converted into valuable square footage to create a custom wine cellar and tasting room. To provide an optimal environment for wine, particular attention was paid to keeping the basement — a space notorious for water issues — dry. A ductless wine cooling unit regulates temperature and humidity, while custom mahogany wine racks, accented with LED lighting, showcase the impressive collection. Glazed porcelain tile flooring is set in a Versailles pattern to mimic that Old-World feel. The wine room’s solid mahogany door with tempered glass and exterior-grade weather stripping further protects precious vintages as well as highlights the entrance to this special place.

Runner-up: Eppington Homes

× Expand Photo by QPH Photography

Organizational Remodel/Upfit

Kathy Corbet Interiors

with Oxford Contracting Services/Bob Farinholt

A couple downsizing to a retirement community wanted to make their new apartment feel like home while boosting functionality of multiple spaces. They also wanted solutions to assist with aging in place. A wall of built-ins gives pride of place to art and artifacts collected in their world travels. Built-in his-and-her workstations allow the couple to manage their philanthropic endeavors with ease, while a built-in bench in the kitchen provides cozy seating and clever storage. A sleek TV installed above the fireplace allows it to blend in, and adding can lights, new fixtures and in-cabinet lighting brightens the space throughout.

Runner-up: Closet Factory/Sue Pike

× Expand Photo by Aquatree Designs

Outdoor Living

Lane Homes and Remodeling

Where there once was a ho-hum, mostly unused wooden deck with built-in benches is now an expansive outdoor living space with multiple seating areas to be enjoyed in almost any weather. Care was taken to make the new space look original to the home, blending materials and styles for a seamless upgrade. A covered porch provides protection from the elements, and a built-in gas fireplace adds ambiance and warmth as well as a privacy buffer to the neighboring yard. Aluminum railings and cable on the stairs into the home keep views clean and airy. Antique walnut travertine pavers dry-laid in a Versailles pattern add style.

Runner-up: Deck Creations

× Expand Photo courtesy Leo Lantz

Bath Under $50K

Leo Lantz Construction Inc.

with Ferguson Enterprises, Mosaic Interiors

The clients wanted to upgrade their dark and dated 1980s hall bath into something brighter and more stylish. Located on an exterior wall, a transom window was added to the hall bath, brightening the room and increasing the feeling of spaciousness. LED lights add further illumination. The never-used tub was eliminated in favor of a sleek, glass-enclosed shower with white subway tile and black matte fixtures. Coordinating black matte fixtures throughout, a white double-sink vanity, hex floor tiles and a soothing blue-green wall color make this a fresh but timeless design sure to be a family favorite for years to come.

× Expand Photo by Aquatree Designs

Bath Over $50K

Lane Homes and Remodeling

What was once a cramped and dated primary bathroom is now an airy, luxurious retreat befitting the primary suite of this 100-plus-year-old-home. Expanding the footprint into an adjacent room provided space for a wetroom-style freestanding tub and shower, as well as a double vanity and separate water closet. The modernized space stays true to the historic nature of the home with original doors, windows and hardware salvaged where possible, and new millwork crafted to mimic the original. New hardware, where needed, blends with the old, and antiqued glass on the built-in storage cabinet between the double sinks adds brightness to the dark wood finishes. The original fireplace has been retrofitted with gas logs to warm chilly days.

Runner-up: Leo Lantz Construction Inc., Mosaic Tile, Ferguson Enterprises